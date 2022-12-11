Langley transplant recipients deliver gift packages to local hospital staff

B.C. Transplant volunteers, who are visiting multiple hospitals across B.C. to distribute popcorn to healthcare professionals and thank them for their service, made a stop at Langley Hospital on Friday, Dec. 9. The visit was part of the annual operation popcorn campaign, which has been going on for more than three decades.

Amongst the visitors was Langley’s Charlie Fox, a kidney recipient from his wife, Diane.

Fox described the visit as “gratifying and rewarding.” She also got the opportunity to learn more about their job and experiences with patients.

Fox said her conversation with the healthcare workers was “very worthwhile.”

“Our conversation was about the job they do in the front end of the process and also they commented on how nice it was to actually see and chat with transplant recipients and donors where it has made such a difference in the lives of people.”

It has been 14 years since Fox received a transplant, and her family is grateful for the “positive long-term” effects of the transplant.

Another recipient, Kate Chong, who received a kidney from her husband, Brian Chong, came from Coquitlam for their Langley hospital visit. Kate said the visit allowed her to meet and catch up with transplant patients and donors, as well as provide an opportunity to thank healthcare workers.

“We all shared our journeys and the impact it has on our lives. The staff are so appreciative because they don’t get to see the other side of people’s journey and it is so rewarding for them to see recipients and donors doing well,” Kate shared.

The healthcare staff, too, expressed appreciation for the recognition and thanked volunteers for the visit.

Sandi Bazley, who is on B.C. Transplant’s organ donation and hospital development team encouraged people to register for organ donation and emphasized the importance of sharing their decisions with family members.

“As a coordinator who works with families at end of life, I can attest that it is a relief to families when the decision is known, and has been discussed. We know most Canadians are giving, and would save a life if they could, and will make the option when presented to them. But do talk to your family about your wishes.”

In addition to Langley, BC Transplant volunteers, along with recipients, living donors, and donor families, visited 28 hospitals to deliver more than 100 gift packages.

