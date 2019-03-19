Langley tutor lauded on ice

Sylvia Lloyd was recognized for the work she does – paid and unpaid – helping tutor children.

Langley’s Sylvia Lloyd was given special recognition as a community “star” during a recent Vancouver Giants game.

It was part of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program – a partnership between the company and the Western Hockey League (and Ontario Hockey League) – where they search for unsung heroes who go out of their way to make Metro Vancouver a better place.

Back in January, the quest began to find everyday Canadians for their volunteerism, humanitarianism, and generosity, said Denise Gohl-Eacrett, Fountain’s director of brand and customer experience.

Winners were selected from a pool of peer nominations in 20 participating communities across the country.

“Whether through big actions or small sentiments, people in our communities are taking action to help others, give back and make a difference,” Gohl-Eacrett said. “We’re proud to profile these community ‘stars’ and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Well, that search landed them on the doorstep of Lloyd.

Lloyd was acknowledged for going “above and beyond” in her dedication to tutoring children with learning disabilities, often taking on students pro bono – those who cannot afford her services.

“So many students through the years would not have learned to read or graduated high school if not for the love and dedication of Sylvia Lloyd,” said Lloyd’s anonymous nominator. “She has truly changed the course of the lives of so many young people in our communities.”

Like the three stars awarded to hockey players at the end of a Giants game, Fountain Tire – along with WHL – recognized this local hero in a similar way.

RECENT GAME COVERAGE

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley In Focus: Students and seniors working hard
Next story
Celebrating Irish culture at Aldergrove’s Coghlan hall

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver in finals of new minor midget hockey league

Team of mostly Langley players will have a new look in the second season

Langley tutor lauded on ice

Sylvia Lloyd was recognized for the work she does – paid and unpaid – helping tutor children.

Celebrating Irish culture at Aldergrove’s Coghlan hall

Community hub was built 99 years ago

Trappers on brink of elimination after third loss

“We’ve got to play desperate hockey’ coach of Langley hockey team says

Langley author recounts service in the French Foreign Legion

Langley’s Joel Struthers aims to educate the public on what service looks like in the Legion.

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

Teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Most Read