Langley tutor lauded on ice

Sylvia Lloyd was recognized for the work she does – paid and unpaid – helping tutor children.

Langley’s Sylvia Lloyd was given special recognition as a community “star” during a recent Vancouver Giants game.

It was part of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program – a partnership between the company and the Western Hockey League (and Ontario Hockey League) – where they search for unsung heroes who go out of their way to make Metro Vancouver a better place.

Back in January, the quest began to find everyday Canadians for their volunteerism, humanitarianism, and generosity, said Denise Gohl-Eacrett, Fountain’s director of brand and customer experience.

Winners were selected from a pool of peer nominations in 20 participating communities across the country.

“Whether through big actions or small sentiments, people in our communities are taking action to help others, give back and make a difference,” Gohl-Eacrett said. “We’re proud to profile these community ‘stars’ and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Well, that search landed them on the doorstep of Lloyd.

Lloyd was acknowledged for going “above and beyond” in her dedication to tutoring children with learning disabilities, often taking on students pro bono – those who cannot afford her services.

“So many students through the years would not have learned to read or graduated high school if not for the love and dedication of Sylvia Lloyd,” said Lloyd’s anonymous nominator. “She has truly changed the course of the lives of so many young people in our communities.”

Like the three stars awarded to hockey players at the end of a Giants game, Fountain Tire – along with WHL – recognized this local hero in a similar way.

