Langley Volunteer Bureau hunting for Snow Angels

Pilot project is aimed at helping seniors and people with mobility issues

A Langley youth volunteered to shovel snow for people in need. More such snow angels are in need at the Langley Volunteer Bureau. The bureau’s pilot project matches volunteers with seniors and people with mobility issues. Those interested in seeking service or volunteering can email Langley Volunteer Bureau. (Langley Advance Times files)

With residents experiencing heavy snowfalls a little earlier than usual, the Langley Volunteer Bureau has launched its first-ever Snow Angels program.

The initiative, which has the support of the City and the Township, assists senior citizens and those with mobility challenges in Langley with finding volunteers to help clear snow from sidewalks.

The ongoing program has already gained attention, and many are contacting the bureau to seek assistance.

The team has also received support from the local Otter Co-op, which has donated 100 pounds of road salt. Bureau’s Karen Long said the organization is currently looking for more such donations.

But getting shovels, vests, flashlights, and other such items in donations would be a “dream come true,” she said.

At this time, the project is not looking for cash donations, but Long said they might apply for grants next year.

“Next year, we would have some data to help us apply for funding.”

However, a limited number of volunteers for this “brand new” initiative has been a challenge, shared Long.

“We are a little shy on volunteers,” she commented, adding that more volunteers are expected to come on board soon.

“The project is just right off the shelf and hopefully more volunteers will sign on,” said Long. “Langley people have always come forward in the past to support the community.”

As a senior herself, Long said such support services offer peace of mind to people who face difficulties catching public transport due to blocked sidewalks and driveways.

“It is all about safety. The support would be really beneficial for seniors and people with mobility issues.”

Currently, the bureau’s focus is on serving Brookswood seniors but plans to expand as soon as possible are on the table.

“This has never been done in Langley before. It is a pilot project, but we will definitely grow.”

Those interested in volunteering can contact the Langley Volunteer Bureau at 604-897-7278 or by emailing info@langleyvolunteers.ca. For more information, people can also visit www.langleyvolunteers.ca.

.

RELATED: Bureau draws more youth into Langley’s volunteer arena

READ MORE: Volunteer bureau sends hundreds of handmade Remembrance Day cards to Langley veterans

.

charityLangleySnowsnowstormVolunteervolunteers