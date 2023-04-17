Langley volunteer fair brings together more than two dozen community groups

Public can find out about the work of the organizations and their volunteer opportunities

Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) has stables on 208th Street in South Langley and offers therapeutic riding. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley is home to hundreds of community, youth and sports groups, and many of them welcome volunteers.

One easy way to find out about the volunteer opportunities in the community as well as about the work of many local charities and organizations is to attend the Volunteer and Appreciation Fair on Saturday April 22.

“This is an amazing opportunity to connect with local organizations and charities to learn about their programs, and how you can help them and make a difference in your community,” according to Langley Volunteers, the local volunteer bureau.

Douglas Park Community School, 5409, 206th St., will be filled with displays from more than 20 local organizations and charities. The public is invited to stop by, fuel up with a $6 pancake breakfast and tour the fair which caps off National Volunteer Week, April 16 to 22.

Attending will be:

• Canada Blood

• Salvation Army Gateway of Hope

• The Willows Church @ Family Life Centre

• Aldergrove Fair

• Pacific Riding for People with Disabilities

• Langley Seniors in Action

• Langley Lions

• Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

• Langley Meals on Wheels

• Langley Elks

• Canadian Museum of Flight

• Langley Lodge

• Langley Animal Protection Society

• Langley Ribfest

• ElderDog South Fraser PAwd

• Bard in the Valley

• Langley Seniors Resource Centre

• BC Farm Museum

But the list is expected to grow before the event.

animal welfareLangley CityMuseumSalvation Armyvolunteers