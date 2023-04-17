Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) has stables on 208th Street in South Langley and offers therapeutic riding. (Langley Advance Times files)

Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) has stables on 208th Street in South Langley and offers therapeutic riding. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley volunteer fair brings together more than two dozen community groups

Public can find out about the work of the organizations and their volunteer opportunities

Langley is home to hundreds of community, youth and sports groups, and many of them welcome volunteers.

One easy way to find out about the volunteer opportunities in the community as well as about the work of many local charities and organizations is to attend the Volunteer and Appreciation Fair on Saturday April 22.

“This is an amazing opportunity to connect with local organizations and charities to learn about their programs, and how you can help them and make a difference in your community,” according to Langley Volunteers, the local volunteer bureau.

Douglas Park Community School, 5409, 206th St., will be filled with displays from more than 20 local organizations and charities. The public is invited to stop by, fuel up with a $6 pancake breakfast and tour the fair which caps off National Volunteer Week, April 16 to 22.

Attending will be:

• Canada Blood

• Salvation Army Gateway of Hope

• The Willows Church @ Family Life Centre

• Aldergrove Fair

• Pacific Riding for People with Disabilities

• Langley Seniors in Action

• Langley Lions

• Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

• Langley Meals on Wheels

• Langley Elks

• Canadian Museum of Flight

• Langley Lodge

• Langley Animal Protection Society

• Langley Ribfest

• ElderDog South Fraser PAwd

• Bard in the Valley

• Langley Seniors Resource Centre

• BC Farm Museum

But the list is expected to grow before the event.

animal welfareLangley CityMuseumSalvation Armyvolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Collectors and autograph hunters pack the Western Canada Collectibles Experience in Langley

Just Posted

Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) has stables on 208th Street in South Langley and offers therapeutic riding. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley volunteer fair brings together more than two dozen community groups

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Judge ups damages for car dealer displaced by overpass project

Langley Volunteer Bureau president Karen Long, with some of the cards for seniors arranged by the Aldergrove-based non-profit. (file)
Langley volunteer agency had a busy year: report

Graffiti declaring “Hitler rules” and other, obscene anti-Jewish, comments was spray-painted on the exterior of the Langley Baseball clubhouse and concession in Langley City sometime between Saturday night, March 25 and Sunday morning, March 26. Dan McLaren, senior vice president of the Little League club, called it “deplorable.” (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Racism is a “meaningless fiction,” Langley letter writer argues