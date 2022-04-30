Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. This year’s walk is being held in both the Township and the City to mark the event’s 60th anniversary. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Walk is Sunday so area around McLeod Athletic Park expected to be busy

People may want to detour around the area from before noon to after 4 p.m.

People in the area of McLeod Athletic Park should expect some traffic impacts as big crowds participate in this local tradition on Sunday.

The 60th annual Langley Walk takes place Sunday, May 1. McLeod Athletic Park is the start and end point.

While the walk will integrate into regular traffic, motorists are advised to plan alternate routes as needed and allow extra time to reach their destination safely between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

The walk will begin at the McLeod Athletic Park Stadium and travel west on 57A Avenue, south on 213A Street, and south on 56th Avenue. From there, it will travel through the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, continuing south on 208th Street, west on 51B Avenue, through the Langley City trail system, and back to 208th Street. The walk then reverses along the same route, back to the McLeod Athletic Park Stadium.

• READ MORE: More information on the Langley Walk for 2022

• READ MORE: 2021 event was virtual

