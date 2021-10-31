Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild host 50th anniversary aristan show and sale

Langley Weavers and Spinners are holding their annual juried Artisan Show and Sale in the West Langley Community Hall on Nov. 6 and 7, 2021. (Maureen Dones/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Members are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild as they get set to host this year’s Artisan Show and Sale.

The community is invited to indulge in “unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give or to keep,” during the two-event at the West Langley Community Hall (8400 208th St.).

The sale will feature woven, knitted, spun and felted items handcrafted by guild members, as well as jewellery, pottery, soap, and other items, according to Maureen Dones, event promoter.

It will also include guest artisans on site, fibre and fibre art supplies, as well as ongoing demonstrations.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to be coming back,” Dones said, noting the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re not sure how long the sale has been running, but we’re sure its been running since at least 1983,” she added.

The event will be held on Nov. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is by donation. Credit and debit will be accepted on site.

The sale is also the time the guild runs their annual fundraiser.

“We help various 4-H groups, and it will fund our scholarships to improve the skills of our guild members,” Dones said about the donations collected.

All guests will be required to adhere to all provincial COVID-19 protocols, and will be asked to present their vaccination passport upon entry.

For more information visit lwsg.org.

