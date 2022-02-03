Langley What’s On: Community calendar for February 2022

Send in details of Langley community events via email or through our website

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Clothes2U: free clothes, toys, linens, books, diapers, personal and smaller household distribution event Saturday, Feb. 5, Nicomekl Elementary School, 53rd Avenue at 200th Street from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission: $2 per person. To volunteer or for more information, call 604-857-4617.

.

Aldergrove Community Association: meeting Feb. 8 is via Zoom at 7 p.m. Open to all adult residents of Aldergrove. Info: info@aldergrovecommunityassociation.com.

.

Invasive species map volunteer: Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association accepting volunteers interested in helping map invasive plants. Training session is 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12. Info: outreach@drbipa.org.

.

Seniors Without Walls: Langley Seniors in Action offers half-hour phone conversations for Langley seniors 55-plus on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Free service to help with isolation. Topics: open mic storytelling Feb. 1; library chat Feb. 4; play day (trivia, word games, etc) Feb. 8; mental health Feb. 11; RCMP on internet and phone scams Feb. 15; birding Feb. 18; meditation Feb. 22; and storyteller Jim McGregor Feb. 25. Register: Smitty, 778-251-1005 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Next meeting is Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

The Rockin’ Red Hats, Langley is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Some of our activities are dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar