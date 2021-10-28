Langley What’s On: events happening in late October 2021

A roundup of both in-person and online events in the community of Langley

Community happenings around Langley:

Parents and Play Group: Jericho Ridge Community Church hosts a group for parents of babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Parents who hang out, drink coffee, and get to know each other while their kids play. All parents and caregivers are welcome. 10 a.m. until noon every other Friday at the Jericho Centre. Meetings: Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26, and Dec. 10. Information: jerichoridge.com.

Pumpkin Walk: Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) invites public to socially distanced event 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. By donation admission to Langley food banks (cash or non-perishable food). Costumes optional. Walk through LEPS Demonstration Garden at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum and check out the pumpkin-lined paths. Info: garden@leps.ca or 604-546-0344, leps.bc.ca.

imade Market: Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd. Saturday theme is Pet Pawty. Dress pets up in Halloween costumes and be entered to win $150 gift card for the market. Sunday has a kids costume party and a prize of a $150 gift card to the market.Art, clothes, handmade jewelry, food, and more.

Latin Market: Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave. Hispanic/Latin food and merchandise. Everyone welcome.

Seniors Without Walls: Langley Seniors in Action offers half-hour phone conversations for Langley seniors 55-plus on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Free service to help with isolation. Register: Smitty, 778-251-1005 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

Youth Mentors sought: Langley City Youth looking for adult mentors for 15- to 18-year-old. Youth and mentors meet minimum one hour each week for one year for agreed-upon activities which can be done at the Timms Community Centre (cooking, board games, art, sports, hiking, exhibits, etc.) Mentors must be 19 or older, have a criminal record check and driver’s abstract, and provide three references. Deadline to register is Nov. 30. Info: Taran, 604-514-2999 or tkingsbury@langleycity.ca.

The Rockin’ Red Hats, Langley is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Some of our activities are dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

