Langley wildlife shelter: Could you please pass a roll of toilet paper or two

It’s baby animals season and Critter Care could use some help in the form of paper products.

Two fawns are just some of the many animals cared for at the Critter Care Wildlife Society shelter in Langley. (Critter Care photo)

What goes in must come out and when it’s involving baby animals, it’s a matter of doody.

That’s why Critter Care Wildlife Society is hosting a TP and Tissue Drive on Friday and Saturday.

The local wildlife rehabilitation shelter could use a helping hand.

“We have dozens of baby animals to care for and release back into the wild,” explained Eleanor Wells, with Critter Care.

So between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 6 and 7 people can stop by McBurney Coffee and Tea House with paper products – TP and tissues.

“Thank you to all the generous Langley and Aldergrove people who, last year, helped us fill two and a half vans of donated toilet paper and tissues,” she said. “Once again we are asking for your support.”

The non-profit society takes in wildlife from around the province, rehabilitating the animals and releasing as many back into the wild as possible. It provides short and long term care for animals, depending on their needs. It takes in mammals such as bears, raccoon, otter, opossum, deer, coyote and beavers, rehabbing 900 to 1,200 per year.

To learn more about Critter Care, go to crittercarewildlife.org or take advantage of a once a year opportunity to visit the centre. The open house is July 21 and 22. The centre only allows the public in once a year and had to cancel last year’s open house. People can also take TP and tissues to the open house.

“Doing this is a huge help to us at this time,” said president Maureen Binnie.

