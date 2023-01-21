Critter Care provides opportunities for interns to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, such as feeding young otters. (Critter Care website)

Langley wildlife shelter holds 50/50 Mega Draw

Critter Care is raising money for its work rescuing injured animals

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society is running a 50/50 draw, with a prize potentially in the tens of thousands of dollars, to help raise money for orphaned and injured wildlife.

The tickets are on sale now for the Caring for the Critters Mega 50/50 draw on the society’s website.

Winners will get 50 per cent of the total raised, and help fund the cost of wildlife rehabilitation and rescue.

Critter Care, located in Campbell Valley Regional Park in South Langley, takes in wild animals that have been displaced and are in need of care.

At any given time, it plays host to orphaned bear cubs, river otters, skunks, raccoons, flying squirrels, deer, and the odd big cat.

Most animals are rehabilitated and released into the wild, while a few that are too injured or too habituated to humans become long-term residents.

To buy tickets, visit crittercarewildlife.org/mega50/50.

