Langley winner crowned in 2019 Mrs BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to community for 14 years in a row

Langley resident Sascia Sahota earned the title of Mrs BC in 2019 competition on July 1. This was the first year Sahota competed in the BC-wide pageant.

“My passion is to encourage youth and inspire them to pursue their dreams, no matter how small or big,” Sahota said. “I believe that when you set your mind upon a goal, you can and will achieve it!”

Langley’s Nicole Haney also earned a title at the 2019 Miss BC Pageant, Miss Fraser Valley.

Surrey’s Bremiella DeGuzman took the Miss BC title and Isabella Reid took Miss Jr BC while West Vancouver resident Aria Krilanovich earned Miss Teen BC.

Other provincial winners of the night included:

Harleen K from Surrey won Junior Miss BC Charity

Bonnie Johnstone from Abbotsford won Mrs BC Charity and Mrs Lower Mainland

Christina Weibe from Port Alberni Mrs Vancouver Island

Julia McKibbon from Penticton won Miss Teen BC Interior

Rose Lepin from West Vancouver won Miss Teen Greater Vancouver

Ola Lemanowicz from New Westminster won Miss Greater Vancouver.

Aman Merdha from Abbotsford won Miss Lower Mainland

Eugenia Fasciani from Surrey won Miss Southwest BC

Harninder Kaur Nijjar from Terrace won Miss Northern BC

Aditit Panwar from Surrey won Miss Teen, Lower Mainland

Miss BC is in its 18th year and has been held at the Langley Fine Arts School for the past 14 where organizer Darren Storsley is also a teacher.

“It started out as Miss Fraser Valley and has just grown over the years,” Storsley said. “Vancouver always gets these types of events so I love bringing something like this to Langley. It’s an awesome place to live and work.”

This year saw the Miss BC Pageant experience it’s second highest contestant enrollment with 51 women taking part. Thirty additional winners and competitors from years past also came back to volunteer and run the show.

“Now the whole province gets to come here,” Storsley added. “Whether your from Cranbrook or Keremeos, people are coming from all over to be part of it. Lots of contestants from Vancouver may have been through Langley, but they’ve never really stopped to have the chance to experience it. I love seeing expression on their face when they see Fort Langley and realize this neat old village exists.”

Partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society, over $400,000 has been raised by the pageant for their annual Cops for Cancer campaign.

Read more: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Over the weekend, contestants answered questions from a panel of judges and receive life-skills training. Each contestant presented a personal expression of sports wear and an evening gown in the final showcase.

”It’s different every year,” Storsley said. “The women can participate in self defence classes and leadership forums on how to assert themselves in a typically male dominated world – which the pageant is trying to help change.”

Unlike traditional pageants, Miss BC does not focus on physical beauty — there are no age, weight or height restrictions to enter. Contestants give back to their communities through volunteer work and strive to be role models for young people.

“The 2010 winner [Tara Teng] was from Fort Langley and she was actually flown out to Ottawa to talk about human trafficking. She actually had dinner with Stephen Harper’s at his house when he was Prime Minister and as spoke at conferences in Thailand and India,” Storsley said. “The contestants are all working to enhance the lives of others.”

For more information and a full list of 2019 winners, people can www.missbc.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada Day draws thousands in Langley

Just Posted

Langley winner crowned in 2019 Mrs BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to community for 14 years in a row

VIDEO: Canada Day draws thousands in Langley

Special citizenship ceremony sees 49 newcomers become Canadians

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews were on the scene of two serious crashes for several hours

Campaign against Langley ER parking fees goes national

Organizer of B.C. campaign hopes to harvest at least 50,000 signatures from Canadians on e-petition

VIDEO: Provincial ball hockey championships wrap in Langley

Finals in five-day competition set for Canada Day

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

RCMP release sketches, renew call for info in alleged 2018 Coquitlam home invasion

Two people were hurt in the alleged incident

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

Most Read