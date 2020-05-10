Shelagh Brennan and her husband, Bryan Frazer, with their dogs Maggie and Perla. Her kidney transplant is among 30,000 non-urgent procedures placed on hold in B.C. because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley woman awaiting kidney transplant ‘over the moon’ at elective surgery announcement

Her operation was cancelled when province put elective surgeries on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Shelagh Brennan was “over the moon” to hear elective surgeries will be resuming in B.C., but given the size of the backlog, the Murrayville resident doubts she will have her kidney transplant any time soon.

While she has undergone the necessary tests, her young brother Kevin, who has offered to be her donor, has not been tested yet.

“As it stands right now, my brother is the only one who has offered to donate,” Brennan explained.

“My chart is up to date, we just need the transplant nephrologist to sign off on it,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

Her surgery was put on hold when the provincial government cancelled elective surgeries on March 16th to free up beds and staff for an expected surge in coronavirus patients in need of acute care.

Brennan’s surgery was considered elective because she can use dialysis, which requires her to be hooked up to a machine twice a week.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

On Thursday, May 7th, Premier John Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix announced elective surgeries were starting back up.

By May 18, 2020, an estimated 30,000 non-urgent scheduled surgeries will have either been postponed or left on a wait-list due to COVID-19, they estimated.

Dix and Horgan said the government hopes to clear the existing COVID-19 backlog over the next “17 to 24 months.”

READ ALSO: Outbreak puts Langley woman’s kidney transplant on hold

Brennan’s kidneys abruptly failed for unknown reasons last fall.

She went from leading a healthy and active life, where she was able to go skydiving in the summer of 2019 to celebrate her 65th birthday, to requiring dialysis twice a week after her kidneys shut down by mid-December.

READ MORE: Langley woman hopes for donor after sudden kidney failure

She and her husband, Bryan Frazer, have tried to stick close to home other than their medical appointments and socially-distant walks.

She said she especially misses her face-to-face visits with her 91-year-old mother Joan Brennan, who resides in a Delta independent living facility.

“We talk every day [by phone],” Shelagh said.

“She’s my rock. I really miss her.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHealthHealthcare and MedicineLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Just Posted

Langley woman awaiting kidney transplant ‘over the moon’ at elective surgery announcement

Her operation was cancelled when province put elective surgeries on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: Langley church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

British Columbians urged to prepare for spring flood season

Home protection, recognizing danger signs, and creating ‘grab-and-go’ bags have been suggested

Langley’s Army & Navy will never reopen

Iconic department store one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closures Saturday

BC Restart Plan includes five stages leading return to in-class learning for province

Current stage includes in-class learning for children of essential workers and vulnerable students

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Physical distancing upending Mother’s Day traditions for many

Canada’s coronavirus case count climbed past 67,000 on Saturday

Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19

Outbreaks have been declared in 34 facilities in B.C. since the start of the pandemic

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Most Read