Langley woman creates winning cranberry walnut cheese ball recipe

Langley’s Maryalice Wood, 71, won Cranberries BC Culinary Contest in October 2020 for her cranberry walnut cheese ball recipe. (Coreen Rodger Berrisford/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Out of 400 recipes submitted a Langley woman’s was selected the winner of a Cranberries BC Culinary Contest for her cranberry walnut cheese ball.

Maryalice Wood, 71, was awarded “a year’s worth” of Craisins, and a harvest tour courtesy of Hopcott Farms in October for her winning recipe in a contest organized by the BC Cranberries Marketing Commission, the body that represents cranberry growers in the province.

“I actually saw the contest on a Black Press [Media] website… and so I entered,” the Willoughby resident recalled about first learning of the competition.

“And you were to make-up a recipe… using cranberries, either dried ones like Craisins, or fresh ones,” she explained.

There were several contest categories and Wood said she submitted a creation for each.

“I’m making recipes all the time,” she laughed. “I enjoy it.”

And Wood is no stranger to winning contests, in 2016 she won $10,000 for her cheese soufflé through a magazine recipe challenge.

“I’ve just always enjoyed cooking and baking; My husband says that’s how I nabbed him, really,” Wood laughed.

The mother of six calls cooking and baking a hobby and said she’s never had any formal training.

“I was one of 10 children and I really enjoyed cooking for lots of people,” she said, calling herself a registered nurse by “vocation.”

So what advice would Wood share with novice bakers?

“Just follow your instincts… and just experiment,” she said.

Maryalice’s cranberry walnut cheese ball recipe:

1 250-gm package cream cheese, softened

1 T. sugar or honey

1 T. red wine vinegar

1/3 cup dried cranberries (Craisins)

2/3 cup chopped walnuts, divided

Place cream cheese, sugar, and vinegar in mixing bowl. Beat until fluffy. Add cranberries and 1/3 cup chopped walnuts. Beat slowly until well blended.Put cheese mixture onto plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours.

When ready to serve, put remaining chopped walnuts on a plate. Unwrap cheese ball and roll in walnuts to coat outside of ball. Serve with pear and apple slices or crackers of your choice. Serves 8.

Note: Alternatively, instead of making a ball, roll into walnut-size balls. Then coat each ball in remaining chopped walnuts, place on parchment covered tray, and refrigerate. Stick a toothpick in each ball and serve with fruit slices and/or crackers.

