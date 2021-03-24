Langley woman nominated for Women of Distinction Award

YWCA Metro Vancouver has announced Langley’s Alyssa Barry as a nominee in the category of “Business & the Professions” for its 38th annual Women of Distinction Awards. The virtual event will take place June 7, 2021. (YWCA)

A Langley business woman has been nominated for an award for moving the needle on diversity in Canadian boardrooms.

YWCA Metro Vancouver has announced Alyssa Barry as a nominee in the category of “Business & the Professions” for its 38th annual Women of Distinction Awards.

YWCA is a 125-year-old organization striving to achieve women’s equality.

Barry serves as the head of strategy, operations and communications at Artis REIT, a real estate investment trust company.

“Alyssa is an expert at fostering relationships with Canada’s top leaders, identifying and recruiting them as potential board members,” YWCA said.

📢 We are pleased to announce the 76 nominees for the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards, presented by @scotiabank. Congratulations to all these incredible women & workplaces who are doing amazing work in our communities! 🎉 Meet the nominees ➡️ https://t.co/GhKYcO6v2Q #YWCAWODA pic.twitter.com/6DiIVXgwoj — YWCA Metro Vancouver (@YWCAVAN) March 9, 2021

“She has contributed extensively to strengthening corporate governance in Canada by speaking at conferences and on podcasts about the importance of director independence, diversity and sound corporate governance.”

Barry also serves on the advisory council for Women Get on Board’s mentorship program and has been an active member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute, and Women in Capital Markets and has participated in many other programs and forums that have enabled her to give back to her profession.

The YWCA Women of Distinction Awards honour individuals and organizations who contribute to the well-being and future of the community. The Women of Distinction Awards is also the YWCA’s signature fundraising event.

Presented by Scotiabank, award recipients will be announced at a virtual event on June 7.

In addition to the 12 nomination categories, the individual nominees are eligible for the Connecting the Community Award, where the winner will receive a $10,000 donation from Scotiabank to the YWCA program area of their choice.

Barry is supporting to advance gender equality.

“Advancing gender equality is one of the most important issues humanity faces,” she said.

“As an advocate for women in boardrooms and leadership positions, it is rewarding to see gender equality at the forefront of many organizations – starting at the very top!

“If corporate Canada wants a full economic recovery, then it should focus on making room for more women in leadership.”

The public can cast their vote for the Connecting the Community Award online until April 20.

To purchase tickets to the viritual event visit ywcavan.org/women-distinction-awards.

