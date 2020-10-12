Mabel Hughes with her children, Bill and Mary. Mary will be 105 years of age on Oct. 25, 2020. (family photo)

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Mary Foote (nee Hughes) and her brother, Bill, and sister Elizabeth used to walk to school but it was no ordinary trek.

Back in the 1920s, the children ran a trap-line on the way to and from school in a rural community. They gathered up enough pelts on those walks to buy the family its first radio at a cost of $132.

The family was living in a remote area near Fort George at the time. Mary was born Oct. 25, 1915, at Moore’s Meadow near what is now Prince George but was then called Fort George.

Mary, a Langley City resident, is about to turn 105.

The Hughes family moved from that area to the Mud River Valley from 1919 to 1929. In 1934, they landed in Wells/Barkerville where Mary helped run a general store, C.H. Hughes & Son, selling supplies to the miners of Barkerville. She still has the gold scales she used accepting gold dust and nuggets as payment.

It’s also where she met and married Bill Davies. When the Cariboo Gold Quarts and Island Mountain mines became depleted and miners left the area, Mary and Bill moved to Aldergrove where they farmed for many years until Bill’s passing in 1966. The farm was across the road from the naval base in Aldergrove.

“We used to sell eggs and some milk because we were shipping them as part of our living,” she explained.

They had cattle and chickens with the dairy cows their main source of support. Farm life is all about hard work.

“You don’t miss that, I’ll tell ya,” Foote said.

She recalled what the place was like when they first arrived.

“When we bought the place, it didn’t have very much land cleared so that was one of the things, when we had nothing else to do, we’d chop down the extra trees and make room for gardens,” she said. “… It was an interesting life anyway, if nothing else.”

Mary was very involved with the Aldergrove United Church, Royal Purple, and daughter’s (Edith’s) school life and activities. Mary sold the farm in 1967 and moved to White Rock to care for her mother.

In 1972 she married Darrel Foote, and they retired to Qualicum. Then in 1995, she moved back to Langley to be closer to her children and their children and their children.

Today, Mary can look back over a lifetime.

It’s that life full of hard work that played a key role in her reaching that milestone but that’s not the only factor, she figured.

“Well, I guess I just have lived a good healthy life,” she said. “Had a lot of good luck.”

Her daughter, Edith Olson, recalled her mother had a unique snack for part of her adult life – vodka-soaked raisins.

“I don’t think it did me any harm,” chuckled Mary.

While too young at age three to remember the Spanish Flu global pandemic, she has some thoughts on what the world is going through in 2020 when asked about what she thinks may happen in the future.

“Goodness knows, eh. Mind you medicine is pretty good right now. You wonder if we’ll survive,” she commented.

She was able to live with her daughter for the first four months of the pandemic but is now back home in her Langley City complex, living isolated from the outside world but enjoying the activities and opportunities within the complex.

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped her from still wanting to help others. For a fifth year in a row, Mary was the oldest Canadian Gutsy Walk participant. Crohn’s & Colitis Canada held a virtual walk Aug. 23. Mary’s walk was in front of Evergreen Timbers where she lives, with residents cheering her on from their balconies. Her walker was decorated with balloons and the Crohn’s & Colitis flag. Edith, and son in-law Clarence walked with her all wearing their Team TP shirts.

Mary, born in the era of the horse and buggy, now sees the youngest members of her family surrounded by technology, a stark contrast to the childhood she experienced.

“It’s pretty wonderful, you know,” she said. “The kids have good things to look forward to in this life, don’t they.”

She said kids in her youth didn’t have many toys.

“We made up our own fun, so to speak. We lived not far from a river so through the summer we used to do a lot o swimming,” Mary said. “…It was a happy time in our lives.”

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mary Foote’s family has a photo of her taken more than a century ago. (family photo) Mary Foote’s family has a photo of her taken more than a century ago. (family photo)

Mary (Hughes) Foote with her parents and siblings a century ago. She’s standing in front of her father. (family photo)

Mary Foote as a small child. (family photo)

Mary Hughes. (family photo)

Mary (back right) and her siblings and cousins were photographed with their grandfather when he visited from Wales in the 1920s. (family photo)

Bill and Mary Hughes grew up in the B.C. Interior. (family photo)

Bill and Mary Davies. (family photo)

Mary Foote was born in 1915. (family photo)

Mary and Bill Davies with their niece and nephew at White Rock. (family photo)

Elizabeth and Mary with their mother Mabel. (family photo)

Mary Foote returned to the schoolyard of her youth in the 1980s. (family photo)

Mary Foote on her 85th birthday. (family photo)

Mary Foote was born Mary Hughes. A plaque honouring the Hughes family is installed near their homestead.

Mary Foote in April 2020 with her stuffed Corgi, a Welsh breed. Her family is Welsh. (family photo)

Edith Olson with her mother, Mary Foote, as Mary celebrated her 100th birthday. (Enchanted Memories Photography)

Mary Foote returned to Moore’s Meadow for a commemmoration. (family photo)

Mary Foote returned to Moore’s Meadow for a commemmoration. (family photo)

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)

Previous story
Park pond delights Langley kids
Next story
Thanksgiving happenings around Aldergrove

Just Posted

Thanksgiving happenings around Aldergrove

Legion hosted turkey dinner on Sunday afternoon

LETTER: Langley resident wants Trans Canada widened all the way to Hope

The region’s key roadway needs to be wider through the whole Fraser Valley, letter writer contends

Langley Rivermen force exhibition game into overtime before 2-1 loss

Riverman played the Coquitlam Express Friday and Saturday night

Park pond delights Langley kids

Nature fascinates visitors to Campbell Valley Regional Park

Langley recreation club in a pickle over tournament that benefits kids

Pickleball club had to cancel its second annual tournament but still donated to Douglas Park School

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

UPDATED: Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

10 facts about the unsung hero of Thanksgiving

Did you know that wild turkeys can run up to 19 km an hour?

Most Read