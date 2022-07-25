Langley woman’s book on chickens raises a lot of scratch for charity

Pauline Buck donated royalties from her memoir to the Alzheimer Society of BC

Pauline Buck (centre) stopped by to present $300 to the Alzheimer Society of BC, represented by Felipe Lisboa, development coordinator, events; and Sara Wagner, manager, regional services. (Pauline Buck/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A $300 donation to the Alzheimer Society of BC represents the first royalties earned from sales of a book by a Langley woman.

Winging It, a Story of Love, Loss, and Fifty Chickens is the memoir of author Pauline Buck. With humour and poignancy, the book captures her decade navigating her challenging roles as a newbie farmer, dementia caregiver and seeker of purpose in the third act of her life.

“I’m happy that this, and future donations will help support the Alzheimer Society’s programs for dementia patients and their families. Thanks to those who purchased a paperback or e-book – you helped made this possible,” Buck said.

Winging It, a Story of Love, Loss and Fifty Chickens is available online at Amazon, Chapters, Indigo, Barnes & Noble, and Smashwords.

• READ MORE: Book delves into being newbie farmers in Langley and a husband’s dementia diagnosis

• READ MORE: Aldergrove Rotary Club has been around for more than 30 years

.

Alzheimer's Diseaseauthor