Langley women hosts free market in honour of mother

imade market from past years, in Vancouver (Dani McPherson/Special to The Star)

Aldergrove community invited to local market on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

A Langley women is hosting a free market in honour of her mother’s legacy.

Dani MacPherson, grew up following her mother, who was an artist and art teacher, to local craft fairs where she would sell her creations.

“She would take me everywhere, even to pick pine cones off the lawn of our church. If she had a creation to make, she needed her supplies, and my sister and I were the perfect little helpers,” MacPherson said.

MacPherson explained, in 2017, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. At the age of 15, MacPherson lost her mother to the battle.

“Ten years after losing my mom, I lost my dad, also to cancer,” she added.

McPherson always pictured art as a “side hustle,” or a mental escape.

“I needed to find a way to stay in the art community,” she said.

Shortly after her mother passed away, McPherson wanted to find a way to continue her art in honour of her mother.

At the end of 2017, she decided to host a free market called imade, supporting local artists, artisans, and micro-businesses at Heritage Hall in Vancouver.

This year, the market is coming to Fort Langley.

“Normally, I have the market in Vancouver but this year, I wanted to branch out, and find local artists in Aldergrove and Langley,” said McPherson.

The free market will take place on Oct. 30 to 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Fort Langley Community Hall, at 9167 Glover Rd.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the theme is Pet Pawty, people are invited to dress their pets up in Halloween costumes. The best dressed pet will win $150 gift card to use at the market.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, there will be a kids costume party. The best costume will also win a $150 gift card to the market.

There will be 20 local vendors selling things such as, art, clothes, handmade jewelry, food, and more.

“I’m really excited about all the local vendors,and I’m happy I can continue this in my ‘ memory,” said McPherson.

