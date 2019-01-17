Langley women’s group fundraises by celebrating life of Scottish poet

The Soroptimists of the Langleys are hosting a Robbie Burns Night as a fundraiser for local seniors.

The Soroptimists of the Langleys hosted a Robbie Burns Dinner in 2018 and are having one in late January. (Soroptimists’ photo)

The Soroptimists of the Langleys are hoping a little bit of tartan will mean a lot of green for local seniors.

The women’s organization is hosting Robbie Burns Night on Jan. 25 in Murrayville Hall, 21667 48th Ave.

“In 2018 we kicked off the year with a successful pub night celebrating Robbie Burns,” said Soroptimist President Diane Summers. “The event sold out very quickly with people calling up until the day of the event in search of tickets.”

So the group will host another celebration of the Bard of Ayrshire.

[Story continues below Tweet]

Robbie Burns Night! Jan 25, 2019- see below for ticket information…. https://t.co/JfcOMLEHAA — Soroptimists Langley (@SILangleys) January 9, 2019

“The program will be traditional – including the address to the haggis. And the wee beast will be piped in,” said Shirley Stewart, with the Soroptimists.

In addition to a piper and dancers during the dinner, the organizers have arranged for some games and a silent auction.

The fundraising proceeds from the event will go to the Langley Seniors Resource Centre outreach programs.

The Soroptimists typically fundraise to help women and girls.

“There are many senior women living alone in Langley who benefit from the LSRS outreach programs,” Stewart said. “We have done other fundraising for the programs in the past including putting together housekeeping supply buckets for those needing a bit of help affording cleaning supplies, which as we know are expensive.”

The Outreach Program provides practical services to seniors in Langley, helping them to stay connected to the community and retain their independence. Although loneliness and isolation can happen to anyone, seniors are at a much higher risk of experiencing these conditions. Isolation can lead to physical, mental and emotional deterioration. Isolation can be reversed, and loneliness can be alleviated. Help is available to support seniors to reconnect and find new friends, new activities and information that gives you choices.

The Robbie Burns Dinner will start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25, and tickets are $48.76 apiece. Go to eventbrite.ca and look for Robbie Burns Night or event 53427202200.

At least 120 of the 160 available tickets are sold so organizers recommend people don’t delay if they want to attend.

To learn more about the Soroptimists, email silangleys@soroptimist.net.

The Soroptimists of the Langleys hosted a Robbie Burns Dinner in 2018 and are having one in late January. (Soroptimists’ photo)