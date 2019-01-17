The Soroptimists of the Langleys hosted a Robbie Burns Dinner in 2018 and are having one in late January. (Soroptimists’ photo)

Langley women’s group fundraises by celebrating life of Scottish poet

The Soroptimists of the Langleys are hosting a Robbie Burns Night as a fundraiser for local seniors.

The Soroptimists of the Langleys are hoping a little bit of tartan will mean a lot of green for local seniors.

The women’s organization is hosting Robbie Burns Night on Jan. 25 in Murrayville Hall, 21667 48th Ave.

“In 2018 we kicked off the year with a successful pub night celebrating Robbie Burns,” said Soroptimist President Diane Summers. “The event sold out very quickly with people calling up until the day of the event in search of tickets.”

So the group will host another celebration of the Bard of Ayrshire.

[Story continues below Tweet]

“The program will be traditional – including the address to the haggis. And the wee beast will be piped in,” said Shirley Stewart, with the Soroptimists.

In addition to a piper and dancers during the dinner, the organizers have arranged for some games and a silent auction.

The fundraising proceeds from the event will go to the Langley Seniors Resource Centre outreach programs.

The Soroptimists typically fundraise to help women and girls.

“There are many senior women living alone in Langley who benefit from the LSRS outreach programs,” Stewart said. “We have done other fundraising for the programs in the past including putting together housekeeping supply buckets for those needing a bit of help affording cleaning supplies, which as we know are expensive.”

The Outreach Program provides practical services to seniors in Langley, helping them to stay connected to the community and retain their independence. Although loneliness and isolation can happen to anyone, seniors are at a much higher risk of experiencing these conditions. Isolation can lead to physical, mental and emotional deterioration. Isolation can be reversed, and loneliness can be alleviated. Help is available to support seniors to reconnect and find new friends, new activities and information that gives you choices.

The Robbie Burns Dinner will start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25, and tickets are $48.76 apiece. Go to eventbrite.ca and look for Robbie Burns Night or event 53427202200.

At least 120 of the 160 available tickets are sold so organizers recommend people don’t delay if they want to attend.

To learn more about the Soroptimists, email silangleys@soroptimist.net.

 

The Soroptimists of the Langleys hosted a Robbie Burns Dinner in 2018 and are having one in late January. (Soroptimists’ photo)

What’s a Robbie Burns dinner without haggis. (Soroptimists of the Langleys photo)

Previous story
Hunt is underway for more of Langley’s Hidden Heroes
Next story
We want to see Langley through your lens

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

TV celebrity, author, and renowned entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson speaks truths about powerful women.

Aldergrove Kodiaks drown Whalers 6-3

Aldergrove Junior hockey team secure in PJHL playoffs spot next month

Langley classical musician nominated for Canadian literary award

Cellist Ian Hampton is in the top five finalists for the RBC Taylor Prize.

Court tosses Port Moody’s ticket for anti-SOGI rally

A group founded by a Langley woman was fined for a rally in Port Moody in 2018.

Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

A Langley-based major junior hockey team earned another victory, 5-4, this time over the Americans.

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

Property across from King Traditional Elementary cannot operate manure facility without permit

Vancouver city council endorses free transit for youth

Mayor Kennedy Stewart will write a support letter to TransLink

Most Read