Shirley Stewart (left), program chair of Soroptimist International of The Langleys, presented Maura Fitzpatrick, the fundraising manager of Children of the Street Society with a $4,000 cheque. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley women’s group helping prevent sex trafficking

Soroptimists of the Langleys gave a few more thousand dollars to Childre of the Street Society.

Soroptimists of The Langleys recently awarded a $4,000 grant to Children of the Street Society.

The money is earmarked to support the delivery of prevention workshops for Langley’s children and youth, explained Maura Fitzpatrick, fundraising manager for CSS – based out of Coquitlam.

Over the years, the Langley Soroptimists have given more than $27,000 to support the society’s efforts to prevent sex trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children and youth, explained Soroptimist Shirley Stewart.

Soroptimists is a local group of about 40 Langley business and professional women committed to improving the lives of girls and women. they have a fundraising event coming up next week.

To learn more about the Soroptimists of the Langleys, go online.

And for more information about the CSS, go online.

