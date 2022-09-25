Susan Cormier is the producer of Vancouver Story Slam. (Courtesy Diane Smithers)

Susan Cormier is the producer of Vancouver Story Slam. (Courtesy Diane Smithers)

Langley writer wins national award

There were more than 1,700 entries

Langley resident Susan Cormier has been awarded one of the most prestigious short-form writing awards in Canada: CBC’s Nonfiction Prize.

Her lyric essay, Advice to a New Beekeeper, was selected from more than 1,700 entries. For winning the grand prize, Susan will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council of the Arts and a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Susan resides in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley. By day, she is a beekeeper and co-owner of C.R. Apiary in Langley. By night, she is the producer of Vancouver Story Slam – Canada’s longest-running live monthly storytelling competition, established in 2004.

In the past, her writing has won or been shortlisted for awards such as CBC’s PoetryAward, Arc Magazine’s Poem of the Year, SubTerrain Magazine’s Lush Triumphant, and the Federation of B.C. Writers’ Literary Writes Award. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications including Atlantis Women’s Studies Journal, Blood and Aphorisms New Fiction, West Coast Line, and several anthologies including Rocksalt: An Anthology of Contemporary B.C. Poets and Against Death: 35 Essays on Living.

Advice to a New Beekeeper has now been published on the CBC Books website.

RELATED: Langley writer in the race to win an award for her non-fiction book

author Awards Books CBC Indigenous Langley Metis

