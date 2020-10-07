Participants walked and ran for the Langley Food Bank through a new fundraiser, Langley4Langley, which boasted a optional self-guided socially distanced 10-mile race at Derby Reach. (Tony Markin/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley4Langley community challenge earns $2,000 for Langley Food Bank

Participants were encouraged to raise money while running or walking as much as possible last month

The first ever Langley4Langley community challenge wrapped up at the end of last month, promoting healthy lifestyles while benefiting the Langley Food Bank.

Organizer Tony Markin said the final tally for the fundraiser was $2,000 for the Langley Food Bank, a total taken from 51 donations.

Participants started by making a minimum donation of $25 on the Langley4Langley donation page – and then walked or ran as often as possible throughout mid-August and all of September.

Everyone involved was invited to take part in an optional self-guided socially distanced 10-mile race at Derby Reach.

“There were 45 participants walking and running,” Markin explained. “It was great to see all the interest and enthusiasm in our community.”

READ MORE: Langley4Langley food bank fundraiser extends deadline to Sept. 30

Originally scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 20, Markin extended the fundraiser until Sept. 30 due to the wildfire smoke that made it unsafe for physical activity outside.

Prizes were awarded to those who submitted daily activity, and competitive category prizes were also be awarded at the end of the challenge.

“A few community businesses were very generous in their donations ranging from store gift certificates to golf green fees, a dinner for two in Vancouver, to Brooks and New Balance Running Shoes for the 10 mile Signature Derby Reach virtual event,” Markin said.

Markin said he is not certain if the fundraiser will happen again next year, but if it does, he plans to reach out to more participants and more businesses to get involved.

“I want to thank all the participants and the sponsoring businesses,” he added.

People can find out more by visiting www.langley4langley.com.

AldergroveFood BankFort Langley

Most Read