Langleyites get their say about proposed community gardens at Rotary Centennial Park

38 plots and an additional eight garden spaces have been put forth for Langley City park

With the piles of snow swiftly melting, Langley City is looking ahead to spring and encouraging local gardeners to have their say about a proposed community garden at Rotary Centennial Park.

The potential space for green thumbs at 20869 Fraser Hwy – behind Safeway at the Langley Bypass – could be home to 38 plots and an additional eight accessible garden spaces if there is enough support.

Rick Bomhof, director of parks and engineering, said the park is already a hub for all ages and a garden would further the area as a gathering space.

“There’s already a playground, a baseball field, and soccer nets – it’s a real community oriented park,” Bomhof said. “We’re trying to create a more niche park with a broader cross-section of benefits.”

Bomhof went on to say that community gardens are a very popular initiative in other parks, with three public gardens (Michaud, Nicomekl, and Linwood) and several private ones already existing in Langley City – 10 additionally located in the Township.

Even with more than 100 plots, Bomhof said there tends to be a long wait list for the existing spaces; because of the popularity, he added that the parks department is expecting a positive response on any new plot.

READ MORE: Langley’s City Park gets a makeover

“We’d like to hear more comments from the public about their interest and requests,” he said, adding that if insufficient comments and support are what’s received, the project will be delayed and possibly cancelled.

“We did hold a public open house in early December, but had a poor showing. We hope to hear from people in the next three weeks or so,” Bomhof explained. “It would be great to see more community gardens.”

There is currently a sign on site, explaining the proposed garden plot plan, which would be constructed at the south end of Rotary Centennial near the parking lot.

People are encouraged to voice their ideas, concerns, and interest for the garden plots by emailing the park operations department at engineering@langleycity.ca

People can use that same address to sign up for a garden plot as well.

The cost to rent a plot for one year is $50.

All community gardens are managed and overseen by Langley Environmental Partners Society.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________