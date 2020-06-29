Langleyites invited to get creative for the sake of the hospital

Residents are asked to design a face mask that will be mass-produced and sold as a fundraiser

Langley is being invited to show its creative side and help the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation at the same time.

In partnership with the Langley Advance Times, the foundation is asking people to design a fun custom face mask.

There’s a template provided in Thursday’s edition of the newspaper (see page 20), and readers are asked to use that to create an image that “everyone in Langley would wear with pride,” said the foundation’s new executive director Heather Scott.

“It’s been a challenging spring for everyone in our community so we thought it was time for a little fun, with a great cause in mind,” she said.

“This hospital is a source of such pride for our residents, so we really wanted to engage everyone in an activity that would support the hospital, create community spirit, and produce a face mask design people would be proud to wear around town,” Scott added, inviting people of any age to participate.

The winning designs will be produced on non-medical cloth masks, and will later be available for purchase online and around town with proceeds from the mask sales helping meet the urgent needs of Langley Memorial Hospital.

It’s another way to ensure frontline care team has the tools and resources to meet this community’s medical needs, Scott said, noting that proceed will go towards buying equipment such as a germ zapping robot (an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation machine).

This machine is valued at $160,000, and is among the items currently being fundraised for by the foundation. It will be used in patient areas such as the intensive care unit, as well as general medical units and the hospital’s long-term care facility, to emit concentrated ultraviolet light to kill SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) that may linger on surfaces.

Brightening people’s day

Why face masks? Scott sees it’s a way for everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, while helping the community access “exceptional care, right here in your community.”

“Buy a mask, stay safe, help your local frontline health care teams,” she elaborated. “Wearing a non-medical face mask – even if you have no symptoms – is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

As for the design, “anything goes,” Scott said.

“Show us what Langley means to you, or express the pride you feel for your frontline workers, or just create a mask design that will brighten everyone’s day.”

Winning designs will be selected in two different categories, one for youth, another for adults.

Send submissions to contests@langleyadvance.com before end of day July 22. The winner will be announced one week later.

The foundation is also currently recruiting retailers to sell the masks. In the meantime, those interested in buying masks can place orders by emailing info@lmhfoundation.com.

