Ukulele master Peter Luongo will teach at the Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s Uke Camp this summer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s 17th annual ukulele summer camp open for registrants

Uke Camp registration accepted until Saturday, Aug. 19

Members of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble perform charity shows, parades, and even in Hawaii — the land of the uke.

This year, its summer camp has expanded to ages six to 15 years old where kids are introduced to the instrument and the ensemble.

Ukulele master Peter Luongo retired from a long career in local public education, but he never tires of watching kids learn the beloved uke.

“I enjoy working with adults, but there was nothing like the presence of light bulbs going off [as kids learn a new skill]. The kids show you the enthusiasm, the unquestioning desire to learn, the curiosity,” he said.

Luongo will once again be among the teachers in the annual Uke Camp this summer.

Registration closes on Saturday, Aug. 19 and there are two camp options to pick from — $300 or $425 — each a week long.

Kids will learn to play the ukulele and perform for their parents on the last day of camp, and receive a Uke Camp T-shirt, Luongo explained. Ukulele rentals are available for an additional cost.

“The ukulele has gained a fair place in the music education field and music making field… A good deal of the notoriety that Langley brought to the instrument is still talked about and internationally is recognized and talked about among music educators,” Luongo said.

“Here is a great opportunity for us to start that next generation of kids [by] giving them an opportunity,” he added.

The camp runs from Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25 at Langley Fundamental Elementary — located at 21789 50th Ave.

People interested can register online at langleyukes.com.

Luongo travels the world teaching ukulele to people of various ages, including prospective uke teachers interested in starting groups. Just prior to the spring camp, he was in Cleveland to teach. Next month he’s in Anaheim, teaching at the National Association of Music Merchants.

