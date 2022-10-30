Langley’s agri enthusiasts bring new solutions to make farming more sustainable

Beehives at a farm that supplies Bill’s Honey House will benefit from new forage flowers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation (LSAF) awarded $10,000 in grant money in January to researchers for improving the community’s agriculture sector and making it more sustainable.

The recipients had promised the non-profit at that time some concrete results that would stimulate farm ecological sustainability in Langley. Now, nine months later, it is time to well, reap that harvest and share what’s been learned with the public.

The four applicants who received the grant have come up with creative on-farm solutions to restore ponds and streams, help protect endangered species, develop non-poisonous rodent pests, and create better methods to feed bees at honey farms.

These researchers are now inviting members of the public to a farmers’ field day, where they will celebrate the ideas, demonstrate their projects and share more about the results.

The community event scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at George Preston Recreation Centre is named Small Actions, Big Results, highlighting the efforts of Langley farmers in mitigating environmental impacts.

Marcel Sachse, president of the foundation and a South Langley-based farmer, said the event emphasizes the significant impacts “small and manageable actions” can have on the environment – just like the grant project.

The grant was initially announced with minimal expectations but later turned out to be beneficial for the entire Langley community.

Sachse had announced the initiative with “no expectations,” and a hope to receive just enough participation to spend all the money. He admitted that things changed over the month, and the community responded with great interest.

“The environment has become a topic of concern to many of us, including our farmers,” the passionate environmentalist said.

“[LSAF’s grant] initiative is a very important first step in understanding what can be done to mitigate negative impacts we have on our environment,” he continued.

The public event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the George Preston, 20699 42nd Ave.

