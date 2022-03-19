Langley’s Aldor Acres opens its door for two days

Melissa Anderson with Bob the goat, who was born a year ago with a cleft palate. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s very own and well-known family-run farm, Aldor Acres, has opened its doors to the public. Though just for two days, for now, they have promised to come back for Easter.

Members of the public are invited to attend their “pop-up openings” on Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21.

The entry ticket priced at $15 will be a gateway to farm life, where people can feed and cuddle animals. Aldor Acres’ self-run ‘farmacy’ will be stocked up with fresh seasonal goodies.

People can purchase fresh vegetables and other farm products.

“It will be a fulfilling and rewarding experience for all the guests,” promised farm’s operations manager Melissa Anderson.

The day out would be a real treat for animals lovers in the community as the farm has recently welcomed a few kittens – just eight weeks old, about 30 baby goats, few-days-old piglets and lambs.

Amongst the newborns is a special goat, whose birthday will be celebrated on the first day of the pop-up opening. Bob was born on March 20 last year with a cleft palate, and the farm staff plans on celebrating his first birthday.

Visitors can also enjoy the camp fire facility with friends and families in the yard. Those planning a private picnic can have one of their picnic tables.

“Lots of covered space available in the farm, too. So rain or shine we got you.”

This time, only for two days – the Anderson family will reopen for the public during the Easter long weekend.

“There will be animals everywhere and lots of fresh air.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca. The family-run farm is located at 24990 84 Ave., Langley. For more information, people can call 604-888-0788.

