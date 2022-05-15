Langley’s animal shelter to reduce dog adoption fee by half

The move is expected to help deal with shelter overcrowding crisis

Langley Animal Protection Society is organizing a dog adoption event, offering half-price adoption fees for all of their adoptable dogs from May 15 to 21. (LAPS Facebook)

Looking for a furry friend but not sure where to go?

Well, the hunt could now come to an end.

The Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is hosting a Spring for a Furever Friend adoption event, offering half-price adoption fees for all of the adoptable dogs from May 15 to 21.

Sarah Jones, the society’s executive director, shared that the facility has about 13 dogs waiting for adoption – five of them have been in the facility for “months and months.”

The society is facing a record high number of surrender requests from dog owners in the community.

“Now that pandemic restrictions have lifted, we are seeing more people going back to work and travelling more. This has resulted in longer stays for our highly adoptable animals,” Jones explained.

With people facing “struggles finding pet-friendly housing and managing behavioural issues with their dogs,” the situation has become complex, she added.

Jones is hoping that the adoption event will encourage families to consider bringing a shelter dog into their homes.

“They might be inspired to take that next step and apply for adoption,” she said.

In addition to providing the dogs with a home, the adoption event could also free up resources for other families in need.

Those in need of support will be able to access resources from the society that are currently unavailable due to a high number of dogs already in their care.

“The adoption event will bring attention to these beautiful dogs who have been in our care for an extended period of time,” said Maddison Joyce, the society’s manager of animal welfare.

In the past few weeks, LAPS has reportedly received multiple calls each day inquiring about surrendering large breed dogs between the ages of one to three years old.

According to Jones, adopting a pet from society means saving two lives – “the dog you bring into your home and the vulnerable or homeless animal who will be rescued because of the space you have made available.”

Each year, the animal protection society helps about 1400 vulnerable animals throughout the Langleys.

To see dogs available for adoption, people can visit lapsbc.ca.

