Langley’s armchair philosophers invited to join online discussion

Philosophers’ Corner invites everyone in the community interested in though-provoking discussions and is organized through Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents can dive deep into philosophy through a thought-provoking discussion with other people intererested in weighty topics.

Organized by Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) group, the Pilosophers’ Corner discussions takes place on the first Thursday of each month.

Because of the COVID-related restriction, the monthly event has moved to an online model, where participants join a Zoom call, explained Kwantlen’s Janis Foster.

“You do not need to be over 50 years old or a member of TALK to attend [Philosopers’ Corner],” she said.

The session will begin with a 10-minute presentation outlining the topic and will be facilitated by a moderator.

Foster said that people provide their own and often controversial perspectives in the session.

The following are the topics of discussion for the upcoming sessions:

• March 3 – How do immigration and refugees impact nations?

• April 7 – How do I know if I’m a racist?

• May 5 – How do we reconcile competing claims to justice?

The 90-minute-long sessions start at 11 a.m. People can register for free at the university’s website at kpu.ca/talk/courses or by phone at 604-599-3077.

