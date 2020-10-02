Langley’s Big Brothers Big Sisters group hosting auction now

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley are hoping people will head to their computers to help kids.

The local mentorship organization launched its Big Deal Online Auction.

With more 40 amazing prizes to bid on, people can support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley and get something great in return.

The Big Deal Silent Auction is currently live and will close on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. All proceeds from this auction will be directly invested in mentoring programs that support children to reach their full potential.

The organization offers one on one mentoring as well as programs for children of various ages such as Go Girls! and Game On!

People can make a difference by placing bids on auction items, provide a monetary donation, or simply share this auction on their social media by sharing the auction link.

CLICK here to browse the catalogue of items and place bids in support of mentoring. Up for grabs are original artworks, gift cards for lingerie, spas, hotels, and more, as well as golfing, fitness memberships, and even a chance to learn about circus performing.

Bidders can search items by category, price, and bids.

People interested in items must register with the auction. Then simply click on the item and register to bid. This will be a one time registration.

A credit card will be requested at the time of registration, and will only be charged for winning bids.

The winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and items must be picked up at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley office before Oct. 31.

