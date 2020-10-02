Langley’s Big Brothers Big Sisters group hosting auction now

The online fundraising auction runs until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley are hoping people will head to their computers to help kids.

The local mentorship organization launched its Big Deal Online Auction.

With more 40 amazing prizes to bid on, people can support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley and get something great in return.

The Big Deal Silent Auction is currently live and will close on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. All proceeds from this auction will be directly invested in mentoring programs that support children to reach their full potential.

The organization offers one on one mentoring as well as programs for children of various ages such as Go Girls! and Game On!

People can make a difference by placing bids on auction items, provide a monetary donation, or simply share this auction on their social media by sharing the auction link.

CLICK here to browse the catalogue of items and place bids in support of mentoring. Up for grabs are original artworks, gift cards for lingerie, spas, hotels, and more, as well as golfing, fitness memberships, and even a chance to learn about circus performing.

Bidders can search items by category, price, and bids.

People interested in items must register with the auction. Then simply click on the item and register to bid. This will be a one time registration.

A credit card will be requested at the time of registration, and will only be charged for winning bids.

The winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and items must be picked up at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley office before Oct. 31.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove family grateful for community support after falling tree claims resident’s life

Just Posted

Langley’s Big Brothers Big Sisters group hosting auction now

The online fundraising auction runs until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5

LETTER: Langley man said vote against rainbow crosswalk took courage

A local resident argues that rainbow crosswalks is an endorsement of gay ‘lifestyle’

Valley traffic congested after TransCanada Highway crash in Langley

Westbound travel impacted Friday morning

Individual at Langley school tests positive for COVID-19, district reports

Alert issued for Gordon Greenwood Elementary

PHOTOS: Playing in the pumpkin patch

Aldor Acres Family Farm is open to the public for the fall season with COVID protocols in place

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Abbotsford Police release details on suspect and vehicle from hit-and-run

Victim remains in critical but stable condition in hospital, male driver with silver van sought

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

Most Read