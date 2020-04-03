Langley’s CARES cat shelter halts adoptions

One of Langley’s cat shelters is temporarily suspending adoptions to keep its volunteers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

CARES, which has a shelter in Langley’s Milner area, has closed to public visitors at its shelter and its PetSmart adoption centre.

Announced this week, the closure is for two weeks, after which the organization will reassess whether they can open.

This means the shelter is also closed to new intakes for the time being, said Clive Ellis, a spokesperson for CARES.

“It’s very hard on the volunteers,” he said of the decision.

“We want to give a big thank you to our volunteers who are coming in still to help with cleaning, feeding, and taking care of our kitties,” said a message on the CARES website.

The pandemic has also impacted fundraising, with no ability to hold events such as pub nights, Ellis noted.

The Patti Dale Animal Shelter is still taking in and adopting animals, but with multiple precautions and changes to procedure to minimize time spent by people in the shelter, and to keep physical distancing from staff, said LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson

The shelter’s fundraising also been impacted by COVID-19, turning its Furry Tails Foot Race into a virtual event this year.

animal welfareCoronavirusLangley