Langley’s CARES hosts cat Adopt-A-Thon

Sharona is one of dozens of adoptable cats currently in foster or at the CARES cat shelter in Langley. (CARES)

The Canadian Animal Rescue & Extended Shelter (CARES) is hosting its next Adopt-A-Thon on Feb. 17 and 18 in Langley.

The locally based cat shelter and rescue organization will partner again with PetSmart to help find forever homes for some of the shelter’s cats.

The event takes place at the PetSmart on the Langley Bypass from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 17 and 18.

“With our cat ‘family’ and shelter overheads increasing each year, the need for a successful event become greater as we go forward,” said Clive Ellis, chair of the CARES fundraising committee.

He said there will be a good selection of cats on both days, with ample people to answer questions and to handle adoptions. Some adoptions may be done on the same day.

Also coming up is the annual CARES Family Fun Bowling Night on March 3 at Willowbrook Lanes.

For more information on adopting from or voluneering with CARES, visit them at www.caresshelter.com or call 604-532-5632.