Langley’s charity barbecue festival looking for sponsors

Ribfest Langley is returning. The charity event is scheduled for August 2023. (Ribfest/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rotarians are busy planning for one of the biggest local festivals of 2023.

From Aug. 18 to 20, Ribfest will be back for a fourth year at McLeod Athletic Park.

Ribfest is a festival celebrating everything barbecue, and last year over three days, upwards of 37,000 people took in the event that raised more than $192,000 for local charities and service projects, noted Rick Davis, festival committee chair.

“Ribfest is a free event that appeals to all ages with live music, the extensive Kid Zone, great food, and site-wide beverages. Our sponsors are essential partners to continuing this unique tradition while serving their community and marketing their companies,” he said.

At this time the planning committee, made up of Rotary members from the four Langley clubs, is seeking corporate sponsors to participate in this hugely popular event.

Sponsorship packages are available at every level. From Platinum to ‘Friends of Ribfest’ each level will place the company’s name in front of thousands of attendees as well as extensive marketing exposure prior to the event.

The only sponsorship not up for grabs is the title sponsor. That honour has been claimed by the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor.

Jeff Morfitt, the sponsorship chair views participating as a corporate sponsor as a valuable marketing opportunity rather than a donation.

“As a Ribfest sponsor you’ll have access to over 40,000 guests, over three days. For bronze + sponsors we’ll provide a high-traffic location for you to directly engage with this local, family, audience. In addition, it’s an excellent way to ‘be seen’ supporting your community,” Morfitt said.

For more information, contact Jeff Morfitt at 604-329-9604 or Stew McIvor at 604-828-4023. The sponsorship package information is also available through the Langley Ribfest website at ribfestlangley.com.

