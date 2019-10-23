Langley’s City Park gets a make-over

On a rainy afternoon on election Monday, Langley Mayor Val van den Broek and members of city council cut a ribbon to officially open up a new section of City Park.

Added to the 209 St and 48 Ave location, just south of Langley Community Music School, are new paved walking paths, two open field areas, a central plaza seating area, upper sand-based sports field, and a dog off-leash space.

John Eppiette, manager of park operations, said City Park’s new amenities was a very successful project.

“It will continue to provide a great area for the public to walk on paths. We’ve put in a dog park area and installed a dog fountain, bottled water filler, and space to play and have movie nights,” Eppiette explained.

He added that the City Park project began construction in January and wrapped up at the end of this past summer – costing approximately $600,700.

