Langley’s City Park gets a make-over

Paved paths, open field areas, acentral plaza, sports field, and dog off-leash area offically added

On a rainy afternoon on election Monday, Langley Mayor Val van den Broek and members of city council cut a ribbon to officially open up a new section of City Park.

Added to the 209 St and 48 Ave location, just south of Langley Community Music School, are new paved walking paths, two open field areas, a central plaza seating area, upper sand-based sports field, and a dog off-leash space.

John Eppiette, manager of park operations, said City Park’s new amenities was a very successful project.

“It will continue to provide a great area for the public to walk on paths. We’ve put in a dog park area and installed a dog fountain, bottled water filler, and space to play and have movie nights,” Eppiette explained.

Read More: Search for the perfect pumpkin at Aldor Acres farm

He added that the City Park project began construction in January and wrapped up at the end of this past summer – costing approximately $600,700.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
A Change of Command for the 746 Lightning Hawk Cadets Squadron

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nations ‘overlooked’ in middle school plans

Majority of IR 6 residents sign petition against D.W. Poppy becoming a middle school

Harry Potter-themed house opens for Halloween in Langley

Each year the Halloween house draws inspirations from a different Harry Potter book in the series

Langley’s City Park gets a make-over

Paved paths, open field areas, acentral plaza, sports field, and dog off-leash area offically added

UPDATE: Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Man died at scene following struggle with RCMP officers

Westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley

Collision occurred just past 264th Street, left lane is blocked

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Witness of Abbotsford shooting recounts terrifying experience

He describes being caught between the gunmen and their intended target

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Olympian Brent Hayden returning to competition after seven years away

The 36-year-old has been training in Vancouver for several weeks

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Most Read