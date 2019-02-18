Last year’s Coldest Night of the Year had plenty of snow. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year approaching

Gateway of Hope is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

With temperatures frequently dropping below zero this month, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope’s emergency shelter, including extra relief mats, were often at maximum capacity.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, the public is invited join the Gateway of Hope as they host the Coldest Night of the Year event for the 6th year in a row.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a Canada-wide initiative that encourages people to walk through the cold and dark either on a 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km route to better understand what it’s like to experience homelessness and to raise money and awareness.

“I think people don’t necessarily understand why people are on the streets. They could be on the streets because they just lost their job, made a bad investment, or maybe their landlord wants to renovate their home and now they can’t rent that space anymore, so finding housing is a bit more difficult,” explained Julie Gilfillan, Gateway of Hope fundraising coordinator.

According to Gilfillan, last year’s event had 210 participants, and raised just over $20,000, which goes towards Gateway of Hope programming.

Although Langley’s winter has been mild until recently, Gilfillan added “we’ve been pretty lucky this year, although it tends to hit us in February,” referring to last year’s snowfall that walkers trudged through.

“There’s a multitude of reasons [to be homeless] and I think it’s great people take the time to raise awareness,” she said.

Check-in on walk day begins at 4 p.m. at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass.

Walkers leave around 5:15 p.m., and will follow designated routes.

Registration can be done online at www.cnoy.org/langley

For more information on the Gateway of Hope, visit: http://gatewayofhope.ca

Previous story
Retiree men’s group ‘solving the world’s problems’ one coffee at a time

Just Posted

Retiree men’s group ‘solving the world’s problems’ one coffee at a time

Every Wednesday morning nearly a dozen retired, church-going men meet in Aldergrove to socialize.

VIDEO: Trinity Western volleyball team ends regular season on a winning note

Canada West playoffs next for Langley-based team

Giants sixth straight win enjoyed at home in Langley

Giants also defeated Kelowna Saturday, and are now on tap to play Portland Monday afternoon at LEC.

DW Poppy Sr. boys basketball defeats ACSS Totems rivals

DW Poppy’s Sr. boys RedHawks defeated ACSS Totems this Friday in a high-stakes basketball match.

VIDEO: All ages participate in Langley Hospice Historic Half marathon

Turnout was down, slightly, this year but donations are up

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

UPDATE: Rescue crews for 2 hikers caught up in possible avalanche on Mount Seymour

North Vancouver RCMP say they don’t know what the nature of the call is yet

Deported B.C. man who came to Canada as a baby granted chance at return

Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands in 2017

Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Most Read