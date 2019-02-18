Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year approaching

Gateway of Hope is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Last year’s Coldest Night of the Year had plenty of snow. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

With temperatures frequently dropping below zero this month, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope’s emergency shelter, including extra relief mats, were often at maximum capacity.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, the public is invited join the Gateway of Hope as they host the Coldest Night of the Year event for the 6th year in a row.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a Canada-wide initiative that encourages people to walk through the cold and dark either on a 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km route to better understand what it’s like to experience homelessness and to raise money and awareness.

“I think people don’t necessarily understand why people are on the streets. They could be on the streets because they just lost their job, made a bad investment, or maybe their landlord wants to renovate their home and now they can’t rent that space anymore, so finding housing is a bit more difficult,” explained Julie Gilfillan, Gateway of Hope fundraising coordinator.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a moment when tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home and shine a light of welcome and inclusion. Register at https://t.co/YQ6WRmn7mG and join us on February 23, 2019! #cnoy19 #weneedeachother #toquepower pic.twitter.com/Ka35NXetgG — Gateway Of Hope (@Gateway_of_Hope) February 7, 2019

According to Gilfillan, last year’s event had 210 participants, and raised just over $20,000, which goes towards Gateway of Hope programming.

Although Langley’s winter has been mild until recently, Gilfillan added “we’ve been pretty lucky this year, although it tends to hit us in February,” referring to last year’s snowfall that walkers trudged through.

“There’s a multitude of reasons [to be homeless] and I think it’s great people take the time to raise awareness,” she said.

Check-in on walk day begins at 4 p.m. at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass.

Walkers leave around 5:15 p.m., and will follow designated routes.

Registration can be done online at www.cnoy.org/langley

For more information on the Gateway of Hope, visit: http://gatewayofhope.ca