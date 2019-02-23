Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year exceeds fundraising goal

Participants walked for Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The CanRC GEMS fundraised almost $2,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media The CanRC GEMS fundraised almost $2,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Temperatures in Langley sat around four degrees on Saturday, Feb. 23, when walkers set out to participate in the 6th annual Coldest Night of the Year, hosted by the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

Fundraising efforts exceeded the Gateway of Hope’s $25,000 goal, as the final number reached more than $29,000.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a Canada-wide initiative that encourages people to walk through the cold and dark either on a 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km route to better understand what it’s like to experience homelessness and to raise money and awareness.

“This winter has been particularly difficult for our homeless community. Gateway of Hope opened its seasonal emergency weather response shelter on November 1. Tonight will mark the extreme weather response shelter being opened 21 days in a row,” said Emmy Skates, Gateway of Hope executive director.

Approximately 150 community members made up the 23 teams that fund-raised and walked together.

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek added that “people don’t choose to be homeless.”

“A safe place can make all the difference to somebody and showing that you care can make a difference to somebody as well.”

A team called the Langley CanRC GEMS were one of the top fundraisers, bringing in $1,911.

Coordinator of the group Kelly Van Seters said the team is a group of girls in Grade 4 to 7 who are part of a youth group at the Canadian Reformed Church.

Van Seters explained its important for the group to participate in the walk because the young girls often “see people on the streets who need help and support.”

For more information on the Gateway of Hope, visit: http://gatewayofhope.ca

More photos on Facebook @LangleyTimesNews