The CanRC GEMS fundraised almost $2,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media The CanRC GEMS fundraised almost $2,000 for the Coldest Night of the Year. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year exceeds fundraising goal

Participants walked for Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Temperatures in Langley sat around four degrees on Saturday, Feb. 23, when walkers set out to participate in the 6th annual Coldest Night of the Year, hosted by the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

Fundraising efforts exceeded the Gateway of Hope’s $25,000 goal, as the final number reached more than $29,000.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a Canada-wide initiative that encourages people to walk through the cold and dark either on a 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km route to better understand what it’s like to experience homelessness and to raise money and awareness.

“This winter has been particularly difficult for our homeless community. Gateway of Hope opened its seasonal emergency weather response shelter on November 1. Tonight will mark the extreme weather response shelter being opened 21 days in a row,” said Emmy Skates, Gateway of Hope executive director.

Approximately 150 community members made up the 23 teams that fund-raised and walked together.

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek added that “people don’t choose to be homeless.”

“A safe place can make all the difference to somebody and showing that you care can make a difference to somebody as well.”

A team called the Langley CanRC GEMS were one of the top fundraisers, bringing in $1,911.

Coordinator of the group Kelly Van Seters said the team is a group of girls in Grade 4 to 7 who are part of a youth group at the Canadian Reformed Church.

Van Seters explained its important for the group to participate in the walk because the young girls often “see people on the streets who need help and support.”

For more information on the Gateway of Hope, visit: http://gatewayofhope.ca

More photos on Facebook @LangleyTimesNews

Previous story
Twilight Drive-In announces open season for moviegoers next Friday

Just Posted

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year exceeds fundraising goal

Participants walked for Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators basketball team post win in opening round of provincials

Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament features 32 B.C. teams, three from Langley

Junior Team Canada brings home gold to the Lower Mainland, again

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

Surrey-Langley curlers in the running again for gold

Junior men’s team out of Langley hopes to defend its world title Sunday, going up against Switzerland

VIDEO: Giants earn 40th victory in a 4-0 triumph over Victoria

Vancouver G-Men move within a point of clinching the B.C. division banner at Friday’s at-home game

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

Most Read