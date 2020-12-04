Langley’s community newspaper wants local kids letters to Santa

Children’s letters to the St. Nick could be featured in our annual special Christmas section

Readers enjoy the letters to Santa from local children. Here’s one from a previous Christmas. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s time to put the crayons, felt pens, paints and pens to paper to write to the Jolly Ol’ Elf.

Langley families can send in kids’ letters to be included in the Langley Advance Times special holiday publication.

The newspaper need some creative local kids to make the season brighter for others.

The annual letters to Santa that we publish are some of the most popular seasonal items we give to our community.

The offer is for Langley families and students, and is typically an activity enjoyed by kids from kindergarten to Grade 3 age.

Here are the guidelines:

• Use plain white paper with no lines and no prepared art. We prefer if the kids use their own creativity to decorate their letters to Santa.

• The kids can use pen, pencil, crayon, felt, paint, anything colourful.

• We ask that the spelling not be corrected. It gives readers a glimpse into the perspective of a young person.

• The child’s first and last name as well as their school and grade are put on the back of the letter.

– The letters must be submitted by Dec. 10, 2020. They can be dropped off at our office, 20258 Fraser Hwy. (The letters can be returned after the holidays if requested.) For families, we can accept the letters as a good quality cellphone photo (do it near a window for natural lighting). Email the photo and information.

– What should go in the letters? The kids can say what they want for Christmas, say what they think their parents or siblings would want, ask Santa questions, tell Santa about their pets, hobbies, trips, favourite foods or whatever else they would like to tell the jolly old elf.

If you have young people who do not celebrate Christmas, we still want to see their creativity. How about having the kids write and draw something else, such as about the most important celebration of the year and their favourite traditions within it, about favourite activities during winter, or something else uplifting – we’re open to suggestions.

Any questions? Contact reporter Heather Colpitts, at 6o4.994.1o52.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Santa Claus