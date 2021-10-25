Langley’s Critter Care welcoming communities unwanted hay bales

one of many bobcats playing in the hay (Critter Care/Special to The Star)

A Langley animal facility is looking for hay bale donations.

With Halloween and fall activities coming to an end, Critter Care Wildlife Society is asking the community for any straw or hay bales, they would otherwise throw away.

Brandon Dean, operations administrator said, the facility is always looking for extra hay for the animals.

“This time of year, everyone has hay bales and straw laying around at farms for fall or for Halloween decorations, for people who are going to throw them away, we would love them for the animals. We use the hay to make bedding for bears, bobcats, and river otters,” said Dean.

Additionally, the hay is used for extra warmth during the colder months.

“Along with heating lamps, we pack the hay in the den boxes to keep them warm, it also gives the animals a sense of their natural habitat,” added Dean.

Last year was the first year the facility did a public call out for hay bales.

“It was really successful, we had over 100 bales donated by the community. We even had government officials drop some off after their float,” said Dean.

The facility uses over 500 bales of hay each year, and donations are accepted all year long.

“Even the smallest amount can make a difference, if you have it and you’re not using it, we will accept it,” said Dean.

People who want to donate can drop the bales off at Critter Care Wildlife Society located at 481 216 St. or call 604-530-2064.

