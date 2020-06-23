The public can no longer try out the interactive displays, such as a rope-making machine, at the B.C. Farm Museum while the pandemic is still occurring. (Black Press Media files)

Langley’s farm museum opens but with precautions

The biggest change is the volunteer-run museum can no longer demonstrate its heritage machines

BC Farm Museum is re-opening its doors with COVID-19 precautions never seen in human history.

The museum, run by volunteers, will open starting Monday, July 6 and visitors will notice some changes.

“Following the COVID-19 safety protocols, there are some basic measures that we have put in place to protect the health of both visitors and our volunteer staff,” said Mick Prangnell, with the museum.

The museum houses thousands of artifacts related to local history and they will still be available for viewing but the public won’t have the same access as in the past.

“As the artifacts cannot be sanitized continuously, we request that you do not climb onto carriages or tractors for photo ops,” he explained. “Also please refrain from touching artifacts, you don’t know who touched it before you.”

The museum will have bathrooms available for patrons and has instituted sanitation practices in line with provincial and WorkSafeBC guidelines.

Unfortunately for now, the museum is not able to offer one of its most popular highlights – demonstrations of the heritage machinery and artifacts.

