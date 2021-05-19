(File photo)

Langley’s Festival of the Bees will fly on Saturday, May 29

People can learn about the pollinators, how to be a beekeeper, and take home beeswax candle kits

In honour of World Bee Day, Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is cross-pollinating their opening day of the Langley Demonstration Garden with a celebration in honour of the insect.

The annual Festival of the Bees will be held on Saturday, May 29th to raise awareness of the importance bees, note the threats they face, and highlight their contribution to sustainable development.

Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator with LEPS, noted there will be many featured events at the garden –located in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum in the 21200 block of Fraser Highway.

“Take home a mason bee kit to have your own mason bees in your backyard,” she said, adding take-home kits to make your own beeswax candles will able be up for grabs.

“Visit the Demonstration Garden and take a photo of a pollinator,” Falconer also asked of attendees. “Tag us on Instagram #LangleyDemoGarden for a chance to win a prize.”

Children can sign up for the kid’s pollinator hunt at the Demonstration Garden and be entered to win prizes as well.

“That can be done at anytime during the day – the activity sheet is emailed to them and then they can go to the garden and search for local pollinators,” Falconer noted. “Once completed the sheet is emailed back to me and the kids can win pollinator themed prizes.”

Those interested in becoming a beekeeper or finding out what the job entails can join local beekeeper Bryn Jones as he outlines the basics of beekeeping and the equipment and tools needed.

READ MORE: Bee bladers will go the extra kilometer for every $10 donated

This workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

Social distancing and sanitization efforts will be in effect at the gardens during the festival.

The garden was established more than a quarter-century ago by the Township of Langley in partnership with the Langley Environmental Partners Society, to teach residents chemical-free and WaterWise tips and techniques for keeping gardens and yards thriving and healthy for people, wildlife and the environment.

To register for workshop, email garden@leps.bc.ca or call 604.546.0344.

For more information, visit leps.bc.ca/education.

