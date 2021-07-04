Langley’s Filipino-Canadian residents celebrate

Filipino Heritage Month was marked with a small get together

Langley’s Filipino community worked with Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) to hold a small event at the end of June to mark Filipino Heritage Month.

The event was held in the LCSS’s new offices at 6470 201 Street on Friday, June 25.

Arlene Magno, the deputy consul general for the Philippines in Vancouver, welcomed guests and thanked LCSS for hosting the event.

She said it was a testament to the respect and value shown to Filipino-Canadians in the Langley area.

Magno said that across B.C. and Canada she hears how Filipino-Canadians are working hard and integrating into their communities, often working in areas like seniors care and food businesses that have proved difficult and vital during the pandemic.

The gathering was serenaded by the Filipino Choir Group led by Melvin Magno, singing the Canadian and Filipino national anthems.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the event had to be invite-only, but local dignitaries including City Mayor Val van den Broek, Township Mayor Jack Froese, MLAs Andrew Mercier and Megan Dykaman, and former Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag attended.

