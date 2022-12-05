Langley’s flight museum auctioning off items ranging from flightseeing to boudoir photos

A family-friendly visit with Santa at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, was also an opportunity to view some of the classic aircraft in the collection. (Langley Advance Times files)

The Canadian Museum of Flight’s online silent auction has more than 100 items up for grabs.

“We are a non-profit, volunteer-driven museum dedicated to restoring, preserving, and showcasing Canada’s rich aviation history for the present and for future generations,” said Brad Techy, one of the volunteers.

The online silent auction to allow the public the opportunity to bid on the many donated items received from supporters. The funds raised will go to help fund the museum’s many current restoration projects.

Current projects for restoration include the J3 Piper Cub, our deHavilland Tiger Moth and certifying the Waco Cabin,Waco INF and Harvard for flight.

“To ensure our success with our online silent auction, we solicited businesses, individuals, and vendors locally and throughout British Columbia. The response was amazing. We have items ranging in value of $20 to $2,600,” he noted.

There will be a minimum bid for each item and incremental bidding above that amount. Items include return airfares, an acrobatic flight, golfing, flightseeing trips, a VIA rail gift card, restaurant gift certificates, boudoir photography, and more.

“We feel that we have something for everyone to bid on whether it be for yourself or for a gift for someone. We have gift certificates to local restaurants, museums, plays, membership passes, and many other items. This is a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping and support a great cause by doing so,” he said

The auction will run from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The site to view the 100 items and to sign up to bid is https://www.32auctions.com/cmfHoliday2022.

The Canadian Museum of Flight is based at the Langley Regional Airport.

