Langley’s Fort Gallery explores the abstract in new exhibition

Art lovers filled the Fort Gallery for the Traces Juried reception on May 30th. (Margaret Campbell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Fort Gallery wants people to take notice of the abstract with their newest photography exhibition, Traces Juried.

“Right now there is abstract photography which feature things you would just normally happen upon in life,” explained the gallery’s office manager, Margaret Campbell. “From marks on the sidewalk to snail prints in the sand — or just even paint spattered in an unintentional way.”

The focus of Traces Juried is to provide close-ups of the scrapes, scratches, and accidental artwork that decorate every environment.

The exhibition kicked off with a reception on May 31st; an event which Campbell said “completely filled up the entire space.”

All together, 37 pieces exploring the theme were submitted to a jury for a selection process.

19 different works are featured from eleven photographers — three of whom are from Langley. Karen Christensen, Deborah DeJong, and Myrna Pfeifer are all local artists with their work currently on display at the Fort Gallery.

Traces Juried is the gallery’s seventh exhibition of 2019 and will run until June 30.

An evening of live music performed by Kat Wahama will be held in conjunction with the exhibit on Friday, June 21 from 7-9 p.m.

For more information on Traces Juried, people can visit www.fortgallery.ca

The Fort Gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd., and is open to the public Wednesday’s to Sundays from 12-5 p.m.

