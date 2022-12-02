Langley’s Gateway of Hope readying Christmas hampers but registration deadline fast approaching

Residents in the community who are struggling financially may qualify

Registrations for hampers are open until Friday, Dec. 9. Low-income seniors and single people, and couples with no children can receive a Christmas hamper.

The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope is working to make sure people struggling financially have more food available to them this holiday season.

The shelter gives out Christmas food hampers to single adults, couples without children, seniors, and people who are homeless. The deadline to register is fast approaching – Friday, Dec. 9 and demand is expected to rise.

“I’m thinking around 350 to 400 registrations this year,” said Andrea Voss, Gateway’s co-ordinator of family services. “With the increase in the cost of living and rent especially I can see new names and faces coming forward. I am just happy they know they can come here to receive help at Christmastime.”

To qualify, people must live within the Langleys, and the hampers will be delivered Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Gateway hamper program is not for people with children 18 and younger. Instead, they can register with the Langley Christmas Bureau to receive holiday help of food and gifts for the children. For more information on the bureau, go to www.langleychristmasbureau.com or call 604-530-3001.

Both Gateway and the bureau welcome donations to help provide Christmas hampers to local residents.

“We are accepting donation of non perishable food items such as canned soup, canned chili, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, etc. for our hampers, but also things like peanut butter, soft granola bars, pudding packs, snack packs that we can put in hampers for those who are homeless and have no means to cook food,” Voss said.

For information on the Gateway program, call 604-514-7375 or email andreav@gatewayofhope.ca. Register online at gatewayofhope.ca, via phone at 604-514-7375, or in person at Gateway, 5787 Langley Bypass.

Breaking bread together

Gateway will be cooking up a holiday meal for its community Christmas luncheon which takes place at noon on Friday, Dec. 23.

It’s open to anyone who would like to enjoy a meal and some festive atmosphere.

