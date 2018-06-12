LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Flowering roses, foxgloves, and peonies bedazzling the gardens

People and plants both confused by unusual spring drought and drenching.

by Pam Erikson/Special to the Langley Advance

This has been a bit of a bizarre spring so far.

First the driest May we have seen and now June is quite chilly.

While it is confusing for both people and plants, the garden seems to be progressing, albeit at a slightly slower pace.

The bees have been very active (a good thing) and my husband actually added two hives to our garden this year. So, not only are we helping with the pollination, but we get to enjoy fresh honey at the end of the season – a win-win for all.

Many gardeners plant materials that are good for the bees, butterflies and hummingbirds – keep it up as it really helps.

In our garden, the peonies are either just finishing or fully blooming – although the past few showery days have encouraged me to cut many blooms to bring inside to enjoy, rather than seeing them “kiss the dirt” when they fill with water.

The aquilegias (columbines) are just finishing; the foxgloves are in full bloom; and the roses have started their first flush of flowers.

As all gardeners are aware, the work is never done at this time of year.

As some perennials finish, we have to deadhead and clean up in order to keep the plants looking good for the rest of the season.

The peonies have such nice foliage that once the blooms are done, simply cut back those bloom stems and the plant itself will continue to look attractive throughout the season.

Be sure to deadhead the roses, as they fade as this will promote more growth and leave a much nicer appearance.

Don’t be afraid to trim back annuals when they need it – nobody likes leggy petunias.

By cutting or pinching back, the plants thicken up and produce even more flowers. They may look smaller for a few days, but the end result is so worth it.

And don’t forget about the structural evergreen shrubs – plants such as boxwoods, ornamental cedars, and yews benefit from a good trimming at this time of year to keep them thick and attractive for the summer.

Once the summer heat arrives, our lawns and gardens will inevitably show signs of stress.

We practise as much water-wise gardening as possible; planting drought tolerant varieties, using a good mulch on the beds to retain moisture and keep weeds down, and not worrying too much about the lawn.

Grass will naturally go into a dormancy phase if there is not enough water; usually coming back to life when it rains again – so if you are limited on water, keep in mind that your biggest investment in the garden is usually the plants – shrubs, perennials, and trees.

I didn’t have to water hanging baskets last year because the birds apparently discovered my baskets, made nests, laid eggs – and as soon as I heard the chirping sounds of the babies, my baskets were toast as I didn’t want to hurt them.

So this year, I have used more sedums that can take full sun with minimal watering – and the birds aren’t interested in them.

Fairly soon, the next flush of colour will be upon us – the lilies, rudbeckias, daylilies, hardy geraniums, and so much more.

I put in my order for sunny days and showers every second night – hopefully someone is listening.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club

 

Tom Erikson has added two more beehives to their family’s garden this year, giving the pollinators a helping hand. (Pam Erikson/Special to the Langley Advance)

