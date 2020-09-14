LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: What a great month for cleaning and planting

Gardener Pam Erikson gets excited about fall cleanup time

by Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times

Where did the summer go?

Hard to believe it is September already and my mind has gone to fall planting and cleanup.

Next to spring, the fall is actually one of my favourite times of year – the idea of cleaning up and planting new things for spring is very exciting and gives something to look forward to during the upcoming dreary winter.

Many perennials are starting to look past their prime at this point and getting ready to be trimmed back.

If you have a small garden, this is a relatively easy task; but if you have a larger garden area – like we do – some of the perennials get left to die down naturally, providing a natural covering for winter; then get cleaned up in February once we start to prepare for spring again.

Fall is also the very best time to get tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, alliums, crocus, and other spring flowering bulbs planted.

RELATED: Tiny hybrids can add stunning colour to the garden

We particularly love the tulips for groupings of colour throughout the garden.

Even if you don’t have a lot of room, you can plant them in tubs and place them where you want to brighten up a spot.

The miniature botanical tulips have become very popular during the last few years as they are only about 4 to 8 inches tall and naturalize easily, coming back year and year and spreading well.

Hybrid tulips are a bit more finicky on how many return each year, but we have found that the Darwin red ones are amazing – even when I cleaned out one bed, there must have been ‘babies’ in there because two years later they were coming up all over it again – a nice surprise!

RECENT COLUMN: So many new gardeners – hopefully a new trend

Alliums and hyacinths have always been popular with me, and every year there are new and exciting varieties being developed. This year I’m trying a hyacinth called ‘Gipsy Queen’ (yes, that is the right spelling), and instead of being the standard pink, white, or purple, this one is a lovely mandarin orange.

Also trying some Mount Everest alliums – big white globes of bloom instead of the standard purple.

September is not just a great “cleanup” month, but equally good for planning for next year – so think about that as you are raking leaves and cleaning beds.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

gardeningLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

Just Posted

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: What a great month for cleaning and planting

Gardener Pam Erikson gets excited about fall cleanup time

German Shepherds with ground down teeth in need of funds for corrective surgery

Langley Animal Protection Society found the dogs, Cookie and Battie, with inexplicable deformity

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Langley seniors home creates colourful butterflies for fundraiser public can support

COVID prevents annual butterfly release so seniors create butterfly art

Missing woman, 29, last seen in Langley

Police are seeking the public’s help to find Randi-Lynn Cole

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Association launched to give Canada’s long-term care, senior home residents a voice

City of Surrey was sued for nearly $900K for icy street crash

Plaintiff has won another round in court against city hall

VIDEO: Drone footage of smoky skies over Cultus Lake

Aerial perspective on the scene as bad air quality in the Fraser Valley persists

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

Most Read