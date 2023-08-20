Langley’s health-care heritage preserved

Doris Riedweg, 93, spent her life’s work providing health care in Langley. Now she donates much of her time focused on preserving the history of the hospital. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media) Langley Memorial Hospital timeline. (LMHF/Langley Advance Times) The Langley Memorial Hospital archives includes photos, medical equipment, and more. (Langley Advance Times files) Dr Elaine Mah, chair of the LMH heritage committee, took a selfie with sort-of retired Dr. Ron Matthews on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Michaud House in Langley City during the ‘Spring Tea’ fundraiser for retired medical professionals. (Langley Advance Times files) Langley Memorial Hospital Heritage Committee member Doris Riedweg and other volunteers have rounded up the array of equipment for the museum housed in Michaud House. (Black Press Media)

Langley Memorial Hospital is celebrating 75 years of service in this community. In a series of stories over the coming months, the Langley Advance Times, in conjunction with the hospital foundation, takes a look at the past, present, and future of health care in Langley from a few different perspectives.

The history of the community often isn’t valued and considered worth preserving until it’s too late.

Thankfully, Langley has a fulsome history of the hospitals it has had and local health care, courtesy of a committee of dedicated volunteers.

The committee formed in 1993 with the specific mandate to create a history book about the people who walked the halls of Langley Memorial Hospital during its first 50 years.

The hard-cover book is filled with anecdotes and photos.

But a few years ago, the committee turned its attention to preserving the artifacts of the local health-care community, too.

Committee member Doris Riedweg explained the importance in 2017 when the committee went to the community searching for objects.

“The committee believes it is important to preserve the history of past generations for the enjoyment and enlightenment of both those of the present and the future,” she said as part of her public plea for donations.

“It is important to remember the citizens of Langley who recognized the need for a hospital in their community — people like Dr. A.O. Rose from whom the LMH Society purchased the land for the first hospital; the men and women who laid the groundwork; the unnamed people who donated time and resources, helped raise funds and who later brought produce of every kind to the back door of the hospital kitchen.

“It’s important to remember the LMH Auxiliaries who, this year, celebrate seven decades of giving and serving their hospital and community.

“It is important to remember the doctors, nursing staff, technologists, and all auxiliary staff, such as ‘orderly and handyman,’ Johnny Farquhar, and others like him. It is important to remember our first administrators – Harry Devine, Stewart Chapman, Richard Holinaty, and all who came after.”

The artifacts are now housed in Michaud House, a heritage house built in 1888. Michaud House is the site of hospital heritage committee Mother’s Day teas, and other community gatherings, in addition to providing a home for the Langley Memorial Hospital Archive Museum.

Visitors are welcome at the museum, but have to book an appointment with Norma Leith at 604-510-4669 or grandmacat2@gmail.com.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation fundraises throughout the year to support health-care workers and allow them to keep providing life-saving care. To this end, the foundation is preparing for its annual hospital gala. This year’s event, dubbed Hot Havana Nights, is being held Oct. 21 at the Coast Hotel & Convention Centre. It’s the 32nd year. Money raised will support the urgent need to expand cardiac care at the Langley Hospital. For info: https://lmhfoundation.com/events/gala

