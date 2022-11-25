Langley’s list of festive holiday displays is growing

Seen something cool? Is a neighbour all decked out? Send details of local displays worth a look

Allard Dental, 21183 88 Ave., is one of the festive local holiday displays for 2022. It is collecting toy and gift card donations for the Infinite Expansion Foundation toy drive. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

‘Tis the season for holiday displays.

Maybe there’s a house on a particular block that shine brightly in the darkest days of winter – the Langley Advance Times wants to know about the best and brightest homes throughout the community and so do readers. People are already asking about where they can tour to see impressive displays.

People can send over photos, addresses, or even details on any charity aspects at a particular display. The displays must be in a place where the public can view them.

The Langley Advance Times will be featuring as many decked out dwellings in the newspaper and online to keep readers up to date on where to go for the best sparkling sights all season long.

Email everything Christmas display-related to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com or as a direct message through Facebook.

• Grovesville: display is one from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2, dusk to dawn, at 6616 Willoughby Way.

• Downtown Langley City: Christmas lights are glowing throughout the downtown core, including Fraser Highway, Douglas Park, the Timms Community Centre, and Innes Corners.

• Tree lighting and Rotary street light up: Aldergrove Business Association organized a Christmas tree in Aldergrove Plaza with a tree lighting 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, coinciding with the Rotary street light up event. Info: aldergroveba.ca.

• Brookswood Night of Lights: Tree lighting is the highlight of an evening of activities in Brookswood from 5;30 to 7: 30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

• Cul de sac cuties: Several decorated homes are just off 51st Avenue between 208th Street and 209th Street.

• Walk-through Christmas display: Kids can drop a letter in Santa’s mailbox. If they include their address, they receive a personalized reply. Display open daytime and evenings at 20886 45A Ave.

• Dental delight: Allard Dental is once again all decorated up for Christmas. The office is collecting new unwrapped gifts as part of the Infinite Expansion Foundation toy drive to benefit the Ishtar Women’s Transition Society. Drop by Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with toy or gift card donations. Located at 21183 88th Ave.

• Christmas in Williams Park: The public can drive through the park to see the lights and holiday displays daily from 5 to 9 p.m. between Friday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Free but donations appreciated to fund equipment. Info: Facebook Christmas in Williams Park.

• Enjoy the lights: Public is invited to stop by Perfection Cleaning display, 26965 26th Ave., with lights and decorations between 4 and 10 p.m. daily until Dec. 25.

• Holidays Lights: Pacific Bolt, 5250 272nd St., has a massive holiday display on from 4:15 p.m. until midnight through to the end of December. In addition to 25,000-plus lights, there’s inflatables, a letters to Santa postal box, holidays tunes at 90.1 FM, and more. Donations accepted and go to the LAldergrove Community Station House Project, a partnership betwen Langley Meals on Wheels, Sources BC, the Langley School District, Fraser Health, and the Township. Info: pacbolt.com/holiday-lights/

