Langley’s New Year’s baby named after his great granddads

New born arrived to first time parents

Welcoming Langley’s first baby of the new decade was something first time parents Adam and Erin Richardson hoped for, but it wasn’t part of their birth plan.

Adam, 31, and Erin, 28, welcomed their son Mason Gerald Gordon Richardson at 12:19 p.m. on New Year’s Day weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz., according the Fraser Health Authority.

“We were thrilled to find out we were having the New Year’s baby, Adam especially,” said Erin. “[Adam] had been hoping for this since we found out we were pregnant and due so close to New Year’s.”

However, Mason wasn’t scheduled to arrive on Jan. 1.

“My induction started on [Dec.] 28 and ended in C-section on [Jan. 1] due to lack of progress,” explained Erin. “His actual due date was Jan. 4, but I was induced early.”

The new born was named after Erin’s late grandpa Gerald Chennette and Adam’s late grandpa Gordon Richardson – and Mason was a name the couple both liked.

“The first few days have been tiring, but wonderful; we are so happy to be home with our little angel,” Erin said.

The couple were thankful for the support they received at the hospital “bringing [Mason] into the world,” she added.

Mason is now at home with his two “fur brothers” (dogs) Sampson and Charlie.

