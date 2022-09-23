Langley’s Rivers Day activities focus on water quality

Activities are free but some require registering in advance due to limited numbers of spots

The Langley Environmental Partners Society is helping residents learn that water stewardship is about so much more than following annual lawn watering restrictions. This year’s Water Weeks events includes everything from documentary films to a repair cafe for fast fashion.

Presented by the Township of Langley and LEPS, WaterWeeks is an annual three week series of events designed to encourage active community engagement in local environmental stewardship. All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required and space is limited. To register, contact 604-532-3511 or exec_director@leps.bc.ca.

Activities kicked off with an interactive workshop Sunday, Sept. 18.

The KAIROS Blanket Ceremony was 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 21, at the Rotary Interpretive Centre, Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

In recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day at the end of the month, LEPS and the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society blanket ceremony on Sept. 21 offered an interactive and experiential teaching tool that explored the historic and contemporary relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

The documentary Last Paddle? 1000 Rivers, 1 Life was show at the Township Civic Facility starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

An invasive plant pull and bioblitz is scheduled for Steele Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can explore Steele Park and discover the diversity of life that it supports. Identify plants, animals, insects, fungus and more! Then lend a hand in removing invasive English ivy to improve habitat, preserve the forest and protect biodiversity. All ages welcome.

The World Rivers Day Community Event is a family-friendly event with interactive activities and opportunities to learn what residents can do to protect and conserve Langley’s watersheds. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Williams Park. There’s free admission and no registration is required.

Changing the Climate of Fast Fashion is a clothing swap and repair café slated for Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Aldergrove Community Secondary School from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Discover the environmental impacts of fast fashion and the challenges with textile recycling. Learn how to be a greener clothing consumer and bring clothes to swap and/or repair.

The amphitheatre at Willoughby Community Park is the setting for the Outdoor Sustainability Doc Fest on Friday Sept. 30. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., watch sustainability-focused documentaries. Popcorn will be provided. People are advised to bring a blanket or seat.

LEPS encouraged people to bring the family out to the Agriculture Education Tour on Saturday, Oct. 1. Discover the wonders of soil and seeds while touring Stable Harvest Farm located on the urban/rural edge near the Langley Regional Airport. Through 12 interactive learning stations, learn about soil, pollinators, water, greenhouses, invasive species, bees, bats, owls, bugs, birds, and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon, and because space is limited, people must register in advance at exec_director@leps.bc.ca.

The Wonderful Wetland Tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, gives people a chance to see a unique local ecosystem – the West Creek Wetlands in Glen Valley.

A guided tour of this 160-acre gem, one of the largest areas of wildlife habitat in Langley. The tour is hosted by the Glen Valley Watersheds Society and Metro Vancouver Parks. Participants must be 14+ or older, and the tour is 1 to 3:30 p.m.

It’s a historic local building and a passive solar house. Tour the Princess and the Pea Bed and Breakfast during the Passive Solar House Tour from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Passive solar design takes advantage of a building’s site, climate, and materials to minimize energy use. Get an up close and personal look at this building’s energy efficient design.

The public is invited back to Williams Park on Saturday, Oct. 8 to participate in Dig in! Streamside Tree Planting betwen 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Plant a tree to encourage healthy habitats. All supplies and refreshments are provided. Sturdy footwear required. The event goes rain or shine.

Unless otherwise specified, events require registering in advance by the contacts near the start of this article.

