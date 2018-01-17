Langley’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises $154,000

Langley’s kettle campaign, which raises funds for Salvation Army programs in the community, raised $154,000. Langley Times file photo

The numbers are in, and the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign in the Langleys was a resounding success.

Langley and Aldergrove residents showed overwhelming support of the campaign, helping to raise $154,000 for the cause.

One hundred percent of the donations go to support programs and services at the Gateway of Hope on the Langley Bypass.

“The Gateway of Hope would like to express their thanks to the amazing dedication the volunteers showed throughout this season,” said Gateway of Hope executive director Emmy Skates. “Without them there would not be a kettle campaign. We are immensely grateful for the time our volunteer heroes gave to the campaign.”

Some of the programs and services that benefit from the campaign include:

• The local Salvation Army’s community meal program, which this year alone served more than 100,000 meals to those at the Gateway of Hope and in the community.

• The Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Supply Campaign, which assisted more than 300 children from kindergarten to Grade 12 with the basic school supplies to succeed in the new school year.

• The local Salvation Army sent 13 children from low-income families in Langley and Aldergrove to enjoy a fun-filled week at Camp Sunrise on the Sunshine Coast.

• This year, a total of 240 hampers went to singles, couples without children, and seniors living in the Langley and Aldergrove community.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope

The Gateway of Hope is a homeless shelter and more, providing multi-program residential facility at 5787 Langley Bypass.

Its mission is to help the homeless and those at risk with material assistance and other crucial supports, in order to help them

find hope and move forward.